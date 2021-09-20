This is what a $900K detached house with a huge backyard looks like in Toronto

Every now and again a home comes on the market that makes me think the Toronto real estate market might still have some gems left.

And 20 Kenora Crescent might just be the diamond in the rough you've been looking for.

According to the realtor, Nelson Campos, this home has been in the family for over 60 years and is now being sold as part of an estate sale.

"[It's a] rarely available lot awaiting your imagination," he said.

Listed for $899,900 this five-bedroom, two-bathroom home has got a lot going for it, despite its desperate need for some TLC.

The home sits on a massive pie shaped lot that's over 4,000 square-feet with the backyard being almost 80-feet wide.

The backyard also has a blackberry bush and pear trees, which is darling.

The house is technically a raised bungalow with three bedrooms on the main floor and two in the basement.

The basement has three separate entrances so it could potentially be turned into a rental unit at some point.

The interior is dated but as Campos says "liveable", with a recently done roof (2008) and a furnace that's just over 10 years old.

The home is bright with lots of natural light throughout.

It has a big kitchen with enough space to eat-in.

I'm a bit in love with the wood panelled dining room and stained glass window door. It's delightfully retro.

There's also a two-car garage and enough room to park 12 cars on the driveway.

The only thing that might give potential buyers pause is that it's being sold in an "as is" condition with no warranties.

But then again it might truly be worth the risk.