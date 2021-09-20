Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
20 Kenora Crescent Toronto

This is what a $900K detached house with a huge backyard looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Every now and again a home comes on the market that makes me think the Toronto real estate market might still have some gems left.

And 20 Kenora Crescent might just be the diamond in the rough you've been looking for. 

20 Kenora Crescent Toronto

The front entrance. 

According to the realtor, Nelson Campos, this home has been in the family for over 60 years and is now being sold as part of an estate sale. 

20 Kenora Cres Toronto

The living room with a fireplace. 

"[It's a] rarely available lot awaiting your imagination," he said.

20 Kenora Crescent Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

Listed for $899,900 this five-bedroom, two-bathroom home has got a lot going for it, despite its desperate need for some TLC. 

20 Kenora Crescent Toronto

The large backyard. 

The home sits on a massive pie shaped lot that's over 4,000 square-feet with the backyard being almost 80-feet wide. 

20 Kenora Cres Toronto

Fruit trees in the backyard. 

The backyard also has a blackberry bush and pear trees, which is darling. 

20 Kenora Crescent Toronto

Another bedroom with built-in storage. 

The house is technically a raised bungalow with three bedrooms on the main floor and two in the basement. 

20 Kenora Crescent Toronto

One of the basement entrances. 

The basement has three separate entrances so it could potentially be turned into a rental unit at some point. 

20 Kenora Crescent Toronto

One of two bathrooms. 

The interior is dated but as Campos says "liveable", with a recently done roof (2008) and a furnace that's just over 10 years old. 

20 Kenora Crescent Toronto

The living room with big bright windows. 

The home is bright with lots of natural light throughout.

20 Kenora Crescent Toronto

The kitchen has a retro china cabinet. 

It has a big kitchen with enough space to eat-in. 

20 Kenora Crescent Toronto

The dining room. 

I'm a bit in love with the wood panelled dining room and stained glass window door. It's delightfully retro. 

20 Kenora Crescent Toronto

The driveway and garage, which just had it's roof re-done in 2019. 

There's also a two-car garage and enough room to park 12 cars on the driveway. 

20 Kenora Cres Toronto

Another bedroom. 

The only thing that might give potential buyers pause is that it's being sold in an "as is" condition with no warranties.20 Kenora Cres Toronto

The laundry room only has a washer. 

But then again it might truly be worth the risk. 

Photos by

Houssmax

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what a $900K detached house with a huge backyard looks like in Toronto

A proposal to build one of Toronto's tallest buildings is back from the dead

This is what a $16 million mansion looks like in Toronto

Huge tower and new subway entrance could soon transform Toronto intersection

Scary looking derelict Toronto houses could be torn down for futuristic condos

Mansion in Toronto's wealthiest neighbourhood drops its price by $1.5 million

This is what a $600K house looks like in Toronto

This is what a $10.5 million award-winning home in Thornhill looks like