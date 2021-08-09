Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
9 Post Road Toronto

This $8 million mansion in Toronto is designed to look like a French-Chateau

This Toronto home has been on and off the market for the better part of six years. 

It was first listed in 2015 for just under $8 million and stayed on the market almost a full year with no bites.

9 Post Road Toronto

The two-storey foyer.

Then in 2019 it went on the market for $8.8 million. In 2020 it was down to $7,995,000. Now in 2021 it's listed for $8,280,000

9 Post Road Toronto

A wooden spiral staircase is a feature point in this room. 

None of this is all that surprising. Luxury mansions can take years to sell.

9 Post Road Toronto

One of 10 bathrooms. 

Mostly because the price means most people can't afford it but also 9 Post Road, in particular, has a distinct style so not a lot of people will like it. 

9 Post Road Toronto

The lower level media room with a wet-bar, mahogany doors and radiant heated marble floors. 

The 10,000 square-foot home is French-Chateau inspired, according to the listing.

9 Post Road Toronto

The handpainted ceiling in the foyer. 

It features luxury chandeliers, marble pillars, ornate mouldings and even a hand painted dome ceiling mural. 

9 Post Road Toronto

The living room with marble columns. 

This mansion is everything you'd expect in a luxury home.

9 Post Road Toronto

The kitchen with book-matched marble floors. 

The main floor has massive principal rooms with high 11-foot ceilings and opulent marble floors throughout. 

9 Post Road Toronto

The elevator. 

There's so much marble in this house even the elevator is marble!

9 Post Road Toronto

The primary bedroom also has a ceiling mural. 

There are eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. 

9 Post Road Toronto

The indoor spa area. 

And of course on the lower level you'll find all the mansion classics including a wine cellar, wet bar, indoor pool (more like large hot tub) and sauna and of course a home movie theatre. 

9 Post Road Toronto

The back gardens with a water feature. 

The backyard has lots of trees and seems very private. 

9 Post Road Toronto

The library/ office  with built-in bookcases. 

So who knows maybe this is the year this home will finally sell?9 Post Road Toronto

The home is gated. 

Photos by

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc. 

