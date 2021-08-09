This $8 million mansion in Toronto is designed to look like a French-Chateau

This Toronto home has been on and off the market for the better part of six years.

It was first listed in 2015 for just under $8 million and stayed on the market almost a full year with no bites.

Then in 2019 it went on the market for $8.8 million. In 2020 it was down to $7,995,000. Now in 2021 it's listed for $8,280,000.

None of this is all that surprising. Luxury mansions can take years to sell.

Mostly because the price means most people can't afford it but also 9 Post Road, in particular, has a distinct style so not a lot of people will like it.

The 10,000 square-foot home is French-Chateau inspired, according to the listing.

It features luxury chandeliers, marble pillars, ornate mouldings and even a hand painted dome ceiling mural.

This mansion is everything you'd expect in a luxury home.

The main floor has massive principal rooms with high 11-foot ceilings and opulent marble floors throughout.

There's so much marble in this house even the elevator is marble!

There are eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

And of course on the lower level you'll find all the mansion classics including a wine cellar, wet bar, indoor pool (more like large hot tub) and sauna and of course a home movie theatre.

The backyard has lots of trees and seems very private.

So who knows maybe this is the year this home will finally sell?