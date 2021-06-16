This $14M mansion in Aurora comes with an indoor pool and hockey rink

A mansion for sale in Aurora could double as a small resort or retreat for those who can afford it.

The home at 16 Hunters Glen Road in Aurora is listed for sale for just under $14 million and comes with many luxury features you would expect from a home in this price range, plus a few unique extras.

Built in 2013, the mansion is "spa-inspired" with wood panelling and Normaric trusses, says Re/Max Hallmark York Group salesperson Brenda Jenkins.

"It looks like an old country retreat," Jenkins says.

Sitting on more than three-and-a-half acres, the home is gated and accessed by a long driveway. The exterior is limestone and stucco.

When you walk in, you likely first notice the massive two-storey stone fireplace. The fireplace is two-sided, providing warmth in the solarium as well as the living room.

The reclaimed hemlock wood floors add to the old-country mansion feeling.

The kitchen has a walk-in refrigerator and pantry, pizza oven and hammered copper features. The deck off the kitchen is large enough for a wedding, says Jenkins.

As a multi-generational home, there are several spaces for work and studying with a row of built-in desks set up for children to do school work.

There are eight bedrooms with two large primary bedrooms.

The walk-out basement is where all the fun in the home happens.

The gym has French doors that lead to an indoor pool with picture windows and a skylight.

"The indoor pool is pretty spectacular," says Jenkins.

There is a hockey rink complete with boards and artificial ice in the basement so that "the kids can play hockey indoors."

There is a pool table, space for putting practice and a small pub as well.

"It is a place you would go and stay for a week and not leave the building," says the realtor.

But if you do want to get out, the property borders Beacon Hall Golf Club, now that golf courses have reopened.

There is a two-bedroom, 2,000 square-feet suite with a separate entrance, patio, garage, attached to the home that could be an in-law suite or staff members — which you may need for a home this size.

A large corporation could buy this home for retreats, or it could be a multi-generational home, says Jenkins.

So if you and your extended family are looking for new digs, this could be your place.