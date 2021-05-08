This laneway house in Toronto is a literal work of art and is renting for $5,500

A new laneway home has just hit Toronto's rental market, but it'll cost you $5,500 per month to live in it.

Property owners of a three-bedroom detached house sitting behind the row of Grace Street homes across from Bickford Park are looking for new tenants.

Facing directly away from the park, 5-435 Grace St. sits on a piece of land that's just under 3,000 square feet.

One of the benefits of living in a laneway is that the facade of your home can look like anything you want it to without the neighbours complaining.

In this case, 5-435 Grace St. stays in keeping with alleway aesthetics by being completely covered in a mural by Toronto artist Chris Perez, which was finished in December.

The home's interior is a sleeker vibe, with reclaimed wood and concrete floor details.

A glassy staircase leading upstairs from the kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.

One washroom (of three) does sport some fun plant print wallpaper.

All this, plus – as the property's listing on Realtor.ca boasts – "blasing fast internet." Couple that with a 30-second walk to Bickford Park and you have an alleyway sanctuary fit for today's WFH era.