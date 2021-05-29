You can buy this beautiful 50-acre Ontario farm for less than an average house in Toronto

Those looking to escape Toronto and join other former residents leaving the city for rural life may want to have a look at this farm for sale.

The 50-acre farm at 1030 Scugog Line 8 in Port Perry is listed for $1.5 million.

Port Perry is about an hour and a half drive from Toronto but as it will now cost you around $1.75 million to buy an average detached home in Toronto, this property has a lot of bang for your buck.

The home was built in 1895 but has been renovated over the years, most recently in 2015, according to the listing from Sheila Fennell, broker with Re/Max HALLMARK First Group Realty Ltd.

It is a typical country home, with four bedrooms and it was in the same family for the last 23 years. Fennell notes the family with three children had many pets over the years.

There is space to relax in a large family room with a gas fireplace and a living room with a wood stove with views of the countryside. There is another recreation room in the basement along with a workshop.

The kitchen is modest with a country style but modern.

There is a nice-sized dining room.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms with hardwood floors. The primary bedroom has a balcony and en suite bathroom.

There is also a laundry room for your growing family.

But the best part of this property is what is outside.

On the 50 acres, there is space to raise chickens with a free-range chicken coop with indoor and outdoor access to shady gardens, fresh water and nesting boxes.

There is a garden shed and fenced in area with raised vegetable beds.

The current owners also grow hops and brew their own beer.

They produce honey year-round with beehives kept in the backfield and are protected with a solar electric fence.

There is a forested area with about two kilometres of trails.

A pond on the property can be an ice rink in the winter.

This place has tons of charm and could be a chance for a beautiful life in the country if you are looking to move out of the city. You will have to move quickly though if you want this home: They're taking offers on June 7.