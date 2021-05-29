Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
1030 scugog line 8 port perry

You can buy this beautiful 50-acre Ontario farm for less than an average house in Toronto

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
Those looking to escape Toronto and join other former residents leaving the city for rural life may want to have a look at this farm for sale.

The 50-acre farm at 1030 Scugog Line 8 in Port Perry is listed for $1.5 million.

1030 scugog line 8 port perry

The home at 1030 Scugog Line 8 in Port Perry comes with 50 acres of land to farm or enjoy.

Port Perry is about an hour and a half drive from Toronto but as it will now cost you around $1.75 million to buy an average detached home in Toronto, this property has a lot of bang for your buck.

1030 scugog line 8 port perry

The home has a front porch to sit and take in the property.

The home was built in 1895 but has been renovated over the years, most recently in 2015, according to the listing from Sheila Fennell, broker with Re/Max HALLMARK First Group Realty Ltd.

1030 scugog line 8 port perry

The living room comes with a wood stove.

It is a typical country home, with four bedrooms and it was in the same family for the last 23 years. Fennell notes the family with three children had many pets over the years.

1030 scugog line 8 port perry

The family room has a gas fireplace and a picture window.

There is space to relax in a large family room with a gas fireplace and a living room with a wood stove with views of the countryside. There is another recreation room in the basement along with a workshop.

1030 scugog line 8 port perry

The kitchen comes with all the essentials and tons of light.

The kitchen is modest with a country style but modern.

1030 scugog line 8 port perry

The dining area has space for the whole family and guests.

There is a nice-sized dining room.

1030 scugog line 8 port perry

The bedrooms come with country views and hardwood floors.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms with hardwood floors. The primary bedroom has a balcony and en suite bathroom.

There is also a laundry room for your growing family.

1030 scugog line 8 port perry

This home is for people who love being outside.

But the best part of this property is what is outside.

1030 scugog line 8 port perry

There is space to entertain outdoors or just sit back and relax.

On the 50 acres, there is space to raise chickens with a free-range chicken coop with indoor and outdoor access to shady gardens, fresh water and nesting boxes.

1030 scugog line 8 port perry

The chickens are free to roam and provide eggs all year round.

There is a garden shed and fenced in area with raised vegetable beds.

1030 scugog line 8 port perry

A shed outside has space for working or storing firewood.

The current owners also grow hops and brew their own beer.

They produce honey year-round with beehives kept in the backfield and are protected with a solar electric fence.

1030 scugog line 8 port perry

Those who love nature will like the pond and forested trails on the property.

There is a forested area with about two kilometres of trails.

1030 scugog line 8 port perry

The pond can be transformed into an ice rink in the winter.

A pond on the property can be an ice rink in the winter.

This place has tons of charm and could be a chance for a beautiful life in the country if you are looking to move out of the city. You will have to move quickly though if you want this home: They're taking offers on June 7.

