$3.9 million Toronto condo has touchpad-controlled toilet and smart mirrors

Housing in Toronto is becoming increasingly unaffordable for its residents, but for those who can still spare a few million, why buy a detached home for $1.5 when you can really splurge on a luxury condo with the latest tech for more than double the amount?

At least, that may be what's going through the mind of anyone looking at the Innovation Suite at the city's Ten York building by the harbourfront.

Perched on the 68th floor, the corner unit has 2+1 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on 2,308 square feet of floor space — way more than most of us could dream of living in — and comes with two parking spaces.

But the size isn't the only reason for the hefty $3.975 million price tag.

Coupled with high-end interiors, well-appointed design and dramatic lake views are a ton of unique features that make life a little easier for those who can afford the one-of-a-kind condo.

Customizable "scene settings" mean that the resident(s) can change lighting, window coverings, audio levels and even turn on top-of-the-line smart appliances remotely with either the click of a button on a keypad, swipe of an app or through voice control.

When you're not busy cooking up a storm in your luxe marble-clad kitchen that was clearly designed with Drake's tastes in mind, you can relax in front of the laser projector in your gigantic living room or take in the south and eastward vantages from your floor-to-ceiling windows.

And when it comes time for sleep, an electric mist fireplace, also black marble, of course, creates the perfect ambiance for cozying up — or perhaps you're more into a hot relaxing shower under your rainfall showerhead in front of smart mirrors that are WiFi equipped to act as computer screens.

Other lavish perks include an enormous and organized walk-in closet with built-in clothing steamer, heated flooring, gesture-controlled faucets, vibracoustic tub, glass walls that you can control the opacity of, and the same hands-free smart toilet that Drake actually has in his own house, which features a heated seat for "a spa-like experience."

As Tridel executives told Livabl about the showcase unit last year, the goal was to look at how technology integrates into design, as well as the lives of the people who will live there.

It's pretty easy to assume that such integration would be extremely easy and comfortable for just about anyone.