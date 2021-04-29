Here's how to apply to be on Love it or List it in Toronto

HGTV's hit reality series Love It or List It is still looking to cast homeowners in and around Toronto who are hoping to give their house a makeover before deciding whether they're willing to stay or ready to sell.

The series' team first issued a GTA-wide casting call in January, but they said Thursday that they're still looking for people to come on the show.

"Hey Toronto! Great news Love It Or list It is STILL CASTING!!" they wrote on Facebook Thursday.

"If you're in the GTA or surrounding area, have a budget of at least $75,000 and have a love hate relationship with your home, then head over to the link in our bio and apply to be on the next season of Love It Or List It!"

The reality show follows participants as they shop for potential new homes with real estate agent David Visentin while entrusting their current home with interior designerer Hilary Farr as she does game-changing renovations.

Toronto it's almost time to Love It Or List It! If you still haven't applied, head to the link in our bio and submit your home's story for a chance to be on the next season of the show! pic.twitter.com/hyJ9PclBf5 — Love It or List It (@LoveItorListIt) March 25, 2021

In the end, the homeowners are left to decide if they love their newly-renovated home or if they want to list it.

Anyone looking to apply to be on the show must currently own a home in the GTA or surrounding area and be in need of expert design and construction help.

Applicants must also have a minimum renovation and design budget of $75,000 and be willing to move out of their house for the duration of the renovation/shoot.

Love It Or list It is looking for homeowners who are outgoing, fun and enthusiastic, as well as people who are available to be on camera for up to seven weekdays of filming staggered over the course of six to eight weeks.

If this sounds like you, be sure to fill out the online application by submitting photos of every room in your home, a video house tour, and answering a series of questions.