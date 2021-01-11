Love It or List It is now casting in Toronto and here's how to get on the show

If you're a fan of the long-running hit reality series Love It or List It and have always wondered what it would be like to be on the show, now's your chance to find out, because HGTV is currently casting in and around Toronto.

The network is seeking people who feel that the initial sparkle of their home has worn off, and are looking to drastically renovate it to either try and fall back in love with their property, or to list the newly-revamped version for a profit.

Love it or List it was 1,000x more interesting when it was in Toronto — Lance😷 (@LancelotSchmidt) May 24, 2020

Hosted by real estate agent David Visentin and interior designer Hilary Farr — both of whom are from Southern Ontario — participants get to spend time shopping around for new homes that meet their budget and other requirements, eventually deciding whether any of the prospects out there outshine their current lodgings.

Meanwhile, Farr works on a huge makeover that tackles all of the issues they have with their current house in an effort to reignite the initial spark that drew them to purchase it.

The personal journeys of the homeowners and the amazing before-and-after transformations have made the series a bit of a cult classic, with each 44 minute episode ending with the titular question: Do they love it or do they list it?

The Hit HGTV Show is now casting in Toronto

1) Currently own a home in the GTA and surrounding area

2) Need expert design and construction help

3) Have a minimum reno & design budget of at least $75,000 pic.twitter.com/iQCUNRVATI — Love It or List It (@LoveItorListIt) January 11, 2021

Based on the casting call released Monday by the show's team, to be eligible, residents must own a home in the GTA and surrounding area and must desperately need some expert design and construction help.

They've also got to have at least $75,000 to spend on the redesign of their home, and must be okay with having to stay elsewhere for the duration of the work, which can take six to eight weeks to complete.

Lastly, applicants must "be outgoing, fun enthusiastic homeowners" who love being on-camera and are willing to enthusiastically participate in up to seven full weekdays of filming over the course of the reno.

oh you're missing the OG love it or list it! Was originally a Toronto show - was on when I lived in Toronto. With that my fave is the fake drama where they act angry the designer lady can't rebuild their entire house for thirty five dollars and has to take some stuff out. — Eddie Clark (@Publicwrongs) October 13, 2020

If all of the above sounds like you, then you can apply online to be a part of the Canadian-American series, which initially started in Toronto in 2008.

The process includes sending along a short video tour of your house, photos of each room, and answering 22 questions about your home and its story.