Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
189 dundas street west toronto

This cheesecake-adjacent downtown Toronto apartment is under $1,000

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A recent rental listing came with fresh dumplings and cheesecake right downstairs, and as an added bonus the unit was under $1,000 a month.

The apartment was for rent at 189 Dundas Street West was basic but seemed nice, even spacious, and the location would be great for students or someone who likes Japanese cheesecake. 

189 dundas street west toronto

The main room in the apartment at 189 Dundas Street West could be a bedroom or a living room.

The unit is on the second floor of Impression 1915, a Chinese food restaurant with several steam buns and dumplings on the menu. Next door is an Uncle Tetsu location, which is known for its fluffy, Japanese-style cheesecakes.

Near University and Dundas, the apartment is also within walking distance of OCAD, U of T and Ryerson University.

189 dundas street west toronto

The kitchen is tiny but has a stove, microwave and fridge.

Unlike a similarly priced unit, this place has a kitchen, and while it is small it has all the essentials including a fridge and stove. So if you get tired of cheesecake and dumplings, you can cook at home.

189 dundas street west toronto

The bathroom also appears to be a decent size, and they seem to have put some effort into that shower.

All utilities and Wifi, along with some of the existing furniture are included in the rent.

So if you like the idea of waking up to the scent of cheesecake, this apartment might have been worth a look, but it seems to have already been snapped up as quickly as it was posted.

Photos by

Realtor.ca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This cheesecake-adjacent downtown Toronto apartment is under $1,000

Here's what could be coming next to Toronto's waterfront

Here are the most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Toronto

Historic mansion in Toronto hits the market at $11 million

These two neighbouring tiny houses in Toronto are on sale for $3.6 million each

This stylish $500K Toronto loft backs onto a baseball field

Toronto bank transforming into restaurant and office tower after community backlash

So many new Toronto apartment buildings have offered free rent deals this year