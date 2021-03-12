Real Estate
77 baby point crescent toronto

Colourful $6 million Toronto mansion has an epic backyard with stunning ravine views

A Toronto home on Baby Point Crescent comes with a dramatic lookout over the Humber Bay River.

The home at 77 Baby Point Crescent is listed for sale for nearly $6 million.

77 baby point crescent toronto

The home at 77 Baby Point Crescent overlooks the Humber River.

Designed by Peter Higgins Architect Inc., the house is more than 100 years old but back in 2001, the original structure was taken back to bare walls. A third storey was added at the time.

The dining room has a fireplace and a view.

The dining room has a fireplace and a view.

The interior of this home is stylish with dramatic colours and features.

77 baby point crescent toronto

The home owners had a love for colour as seen in the kitchen cabinets.

The kitchen is decked out in blue cabinetry with eye-catching light fixtures.

77 baby point crescent toronto

A splash of colour is added to the ceiling here echoing the outdoors.

A living area has grass-green ceiling enhancements and huge windows.

77 baby point crescent toronto

Bright blue on the ceiling in one of the bedrooms looks like a sky.

The bedrooms are also full of light and one has a ceiling painted a brilliant blue.

77 baby point crescent toronto

The tub style might be a bit dated but looks relaxing to soak in under this huge window.

The bathrooms are equally beautiful with large soaking tubs.

77 baby point crescent toronto

There are dramatic colours throughout the home.

This bright and bold hallway might not be for everyone...

Not your typical staged home, this place has pops of colour everywhere.

...but the colour of this living space is certainly rich.

There is a large gym in the basement.

Downstairs you'll find a full gym and wine cellar.

The wine cellar is located downstairs as well.

There's also a sauna and steam shower.

The home is described as a "classic Baby Point Estate." Baby Point was originally a Seneca village in the 1600s, but in the late 1700s the British allowed Jacques Duperon Baby, a well-known fur trader and now known human trafficker, to trade in the area.

A walkout leads to the pool and backyard.

A walkout leads to the pool and backyard.

Later, land developer Robert Home Smith purchased property on Baby Point and advocated to protect trees, ravines and the natural landscape, so the homes in this area are large and surrounded with beautiful greenery.

The pool is surrounded by greenery.

The pool is surrounded by greenery.

The home at 77 Baby Point Crescent is no exception. The backyard overlooks the ravine in what is described as a "romantic lookout."

The backyard is huge.

The backyard is huge.

The pool seems to blend in with the landscape here, and a walk-out lower level leads right into the garden area.

If you've got the cash, it's a beautiful property — but since few probably do, one can still dream.

