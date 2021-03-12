Colourful $6 million Toronto mansion has an epic backyard with stunning ravine views

A Toronto home on Baby Point Crescent comes with a dramatic lookout over the Humber Bay River.

The home at 77 Baby Point Crescent is listed for sale for nearly $6 million.

Designed by Peter Higgins Architect Inc., the house is more than 100 years old but back in 2001, the original structure was taken back to bare walls. A third storey was added at the time.

The interior of this home is stylish with dramatic colours and features.

The kitchen is decked out in blue cabinetry with eye-catching light fixtures.

A living area has grass-green ceiling enhancements and huge windows.

The bedrooms are also full of light and one has a ceiling painted a brilliant blue.

The bathrooms are equally beautiful with large soaking tubs.

This bright and bold hallway might not be for everyone...

...but the colour of this living space is certainly rich.

Downstairs you'll find a full gym and wine cellar.

There's also a sauna and steam shower.

The home is described as a "classic Baby Point Estate." Baby Point was originally a Seneca village in the 1600s, but in the late 1700s the British allowed Jacques Duperon Baby, a well-known fur trader and now known human trafficker, to trade in the area.

Later, land developer Robert Home Smith purchased property on Baby Point and advocated to protect trees, ravines and the natural landscape, so the homes in this area are large and surrounded with beautiful greenery.

The home at 77 Baby Point Crescent is no exception. The backyard overlooks the ravine in what is described as a "romantic lookout."

The pool seems to blend in with the landscape here, and a walk-out lower level leads right into the garden area.

If you've got the cash, it's a beautiful property — but since few probably do, one can still dream.