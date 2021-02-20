This $3.5 million historic Toronto home has a jacuzzi with epic views

In 2021, Victorian homes in Toronto come with upper deck hot tubs.

The 142-year-old home at 333 Wellesley St. E., formerly the home of a wealthy shop owner during the city's Don Vale days, is currently up for sale for $3,595,000.

That's more than twice its price in 2015 when it was listed pre-renovations.

Dating back to 1878, this three-bedroom in Cabbagetown was first occupied by a woman named Elizabeth Cuthbert who owned a fancy goods store nearby. It was given a heritage designation in 2004.

Today, the property has been totally revamped.

Glass fireplaces and a reconstruction of an antique plaster medallion in the living room ceiling won 333 Wellesley a restoration prize from the Cabbagetown Preservation Association.

The house now has heated porcelain floors.

On the main floor, a powder room with dark purple walls and gold accents gives the home an old-timey Hollywood feel.

The master bedroom features a window that overlooks the backyard. The third floor gets plenty of sunshine thanks to a skylight.

In the basement is a 200-square-foot home gym with rubber floors.

There's also a steam room large enough to fit eight sweaty household members.

Due to its heritage designation, an initial proposal by owners to add a pool to the rooftop was rejected, so they've opted for a third floor portable jacuzzi instead.