Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
333 wellesley toronto

This $3.5 million historic Toronto home has a jacuzzi with epic views

Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

In 2021, Victorian homes in Toronto come with upper deck hot tubs. 

The 142-year-old home at 333 Wellesley St. E., formerly the home of a wealthy shop owner during the city's Don Vale days, is currently up for sale for $3,595,000.

333 wellesley toronto

The home at 333 Wellesley St. E. is up for sale for $3,595,000.

That's more than twice its price in 2015 when it was listed pre-renovations.

Dating back to 1878, this three-bedroom in Cabbagetown was first occupied by a woman named Elizabeth Cuthbert who owned a fancy goods store nearby. It was given a heritage designation in 2004. 

333 wellesley toronto

The property dates back to 1878 and was added to the heritage registry in 2004.

Today, the property has been totally revamped.

Glass fireplaces and a reconstruction of an antique plaster medallion in the living room ceiling won 333 Wellesley a restoration prize from the Cabbagetown Preservation Association. 

333 wellesley toronto

The house was first occupied by a wealthy shopkeeper named Elizabeth Cuthbert in the late 1800s.

The house now has heated porcelain floors.

On the main floor, a powder room with dark purple walls and gold accents gives the home an old-timey Hollywood feel. 

333 wellesley toronto

The house has been fully renovated and now includes a powder room with dark purple walls.

The master bedroom features a window that overlooks the backyard. The third floor gets plenty of sunshine thanks to a skylight. 

333 wellesley toronto

Glass fireplaces and porcelain heated floors have been added to the home.

In the basement is a 200-square-foot home gym with rubber floors. 

333 wellesley toronto

A basement steam room is large enough to fit eight people.

There's also a steam room large enough to fit eight sweaty household members.

333 wellesley toronto

There's a jacuzzi located on a deck on the third floor with skyline views over the city. 

Due to its heritage designation, an initial proposal by owners to add a pool to the rooftop was rejected, so they've opted for a third floor portable jacuzzi instead. 

Lead photo by

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo for sale in Toronto sparked a bidding war and set an all-time record

This $3.5 million historic Toronto home has a jacuzzi with epic views

Man in Toronto building tiny home for his family with an atrium shower

This is what the Toronto skyline could look like in 2030

Toronto's historic Canary Restaurant is being revived as part of a new condo

Here are the major Canadian cities where home prices are still below average

This $6 million castle for sale near Niagara Falls looks like something out of a fairy tale

Ontario home prices are quickly outpacing household incomes