Restored farmhouse for sale north of Toronto has backyard barn and basement wine cellar

A restored farmhouse north of Toronto comes with the original barn in the backyard and a wine cellar downstairs.

The home at 21 Charles Street in Georgetown has a hefty price-tag at $2.4 million.

The home was originally built in 1913 by a family who farmed the surrounding orchards. The home is a mixture of modern and tradition, restored with the same designer and builder as a Toronto home at 83 Willcocks Street, said realtor Jenna Pattison.

The home stayed in the same family for several generations, and then was acquired and completely gutted in 2020, said Pattison. The four-storey (including the basement) home has more than 4,000 square feet of living space that has been renovated with a big addition and garage added.

The main floor has a modern, open concept kitchen.

The living room comes with a gas fireplace. The entire home combines modern glass and metal juxtaposed with original stone and brick, said Pattison.

There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Three of the bathrooms are full and two are powder rooms.

A walk-in closet is a nice touch.

Keeping some of the old features, the designers created a staircase with exposed brick.

The wine cellar has a similar feel with the exposed stone foundation.

For car aficionados, there are two separate driveways, a garage and carport.

Outside, there is a covered porch with space for entertaining outside.

The yard has enough space for gardens or perhaps an outdoor rink someday.

This backyard is also where you will find the original barn built around the same time as the house.