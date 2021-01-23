Real Estate
21 charles street halton hills

Restored farmhouse for sale north of Toronto has backyard barn and basement wine cellar

A restored farmhouse north of Toronto comes with the original barn in the backyard and a wine cellar downstairs.

The home at 21 Charles Street in Georgetown has a hefty price-tag at $2.4 million.

21 charles street halton hills

The home at 21 Charles Street was completely restored.

The home was originally built in 1913 by a family who farmed the surrounding orchards. The home is a mixture of modern and tradition, restored with the same designer and builder as a Toronto home at 83 Willcocks Street, said realtor Jenna Pattison.

21 charles street halton hills

There is a space for a tiny office.

The home stayed in the same family for several generations, and then was acquired and completely gutted in 2020, said Pattison. The four-storey (including the basement) home has more than 4,000 square feet of living space that has been renovated with a big addition and garage added.

21 charles street halton hills

The kitchen is open concept with all new appliances.

The main floor has a modern, open concept kitchen.

21 charles street halton hills

The living room is renovated with a gas fireplace.

The living room comes with a gas fireplace. The entire home combines modern glass and metal juxtaposed with original stone and brick, said Pattison.

21 charles street halton hills

The master bedroom has a walk out deck.

There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Three of the bathrooms are full and two are powder rooms.

21 charles street halton hills

The walk-in closet has tons of room.

A walk-in closet is a nice touch.

21 charles street halton hills

The bathroom comes with a soaker tub.

Keeping some of the old features, the designers created a staircase with exposed brick.

21 charles street halton hills

The staircase highlights some of the older features of the home with exposed brick.

The wine cellar has a similar feel with the exposed stone foundation.

21 charles street halton hills

The wine cellar looks small but there is a nod to the past with this old stone foundation.

For car aficionados, there are two separate driveways, a garage and carport.

21 charles street halton hills

There are two driveways on either side of the home.

Outside, there is a covered porch with space for entertaining outside.

21 charles street halton hills

The covered porch would be nice for entertaining.

The yard has enough space for gardens or perhaps an outdoor rink someday.

21 charles street halton hills

There is a massive backyard.

This backyard is also where you will find the original barn built around the same time as the house. 

21 charles street halton hills

The original barn is in the backyard.

