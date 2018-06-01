Sold! Toronto period home goes for $280K over asking

This is one of the houses I dream of owning (if I wasn’t a broke millennial). I walk past this place almost every day and ever since I saw the 'For Sale' sign I’ve been so curious as to what it looks like on the inside, as well as how much it would sell for.

Now all my questions have been answered and while I definitely will never be able to afford this home, one lucky person could! So what did they get for just over $3 million?

They got a gorgeous recently renovated period home in Harbord Village.

When you first walk in you're greeted by a bright spacious living area with a huge bay window that has a bit of stain glass, for that added touch of character, and a stunning fireplace.

I’m not a fan of the decor throughout the house, it’s a bit too beige for my taste.

The kitchen and family room are open concept and open up onto a beautiful back garden.

The backyard has a gazebo and a lovely deck. I could see a family spending every night in the summer out here.

Upstairs are the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a patio that overlooks the backyard and a modern en suite bathroom with an old-school twist in the form of a clawfoot tub.

Another bedroom has a fireplace in it, with exposed brick. One of the children’s bedrooms has a custom built reading nook above a desk (my inner childhood bookworm is so very jealous).

On the third floor there’s another bedroom, as well as a living room that walks out onto a south-facing balcony with a great view of the city.

The basement has a second kitchen, living room and another bedroom — so presumably you could rent it out if you wanted some extra income.

The Essentials

Address: 83 Willcocks Street

Type: Row House

Bedrooms: 4 +1

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 23 x 120 feet

Realtor: Royal LePage

Hit the market at: $2,780,000

Sold for: $3,060,000

Why it sold for what it did?

For a number of reasons. One: it’s a large, beautifully renovated period home. Two: it’s close to literally everything. Three: there’s an entire finished basement apartment. Need I go on?

Was it worth it?

Absolutely. I mean I’m a bit biased, as I love this neighbourhood and the old homes in it, but you have to admit it’s hard to find fault in the place.