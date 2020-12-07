Toronto could be getting a 30-storey condo tower that looks like another flatiron building

Real Estate
Olivia Little
Posted about a minute ago
717 Church Street

A triangular-shaped lot on Church Street could soon be home to yet another flatiron building in the city, but with a bit of a twist from the typical flatiron design. 

This all-new modern condo building, which will be designed by Diamond + Schmitt, is going to be perfectly made for the site at 717 Church Street. 

Formed by the intersection of three streets – Church Street, Collier Street, and Park Road – the lot in the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood is currently occupied by a parking lot, an office building, and a three-story, multi-unit building. 

717 church street

Renderings courtesy of Diamond + Schmitt Architects Inc. 

If all things go to plan, however, a mixed-use 30-storey tower will soon take its place, according to Urban Toronto.

A rezoning application was recently submitted to city planners by the developer, Capital Developments, for this building that intends to mimic the triangular shape of the site. 

The proposal for the new high-rise includes 300 residential units, privately-owned public space, as well as ground-level retail space, and a potential art location near Collier Street and Park Road. 

717 church street

Renderings courtesy of Diamond + Schmitt Architects Inc. 

A passageway through the north side of the building will also provide an arrival and loading space with bronze fins running up the tower to the 15th floor, three car-share parking stalls, and around 320 bike spaces. 

The proposal excludes private car parking space in an effort to promote sustainable transportation and due to site constraints. 

Photos by

Diamond + Schmitt Architects Inc.

