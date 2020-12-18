Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
27 cliffcrest drive toronto

This $1.6 million Toronto home has a spectacular sunroom and views of Lake Ontario

A bungalow home surrounded by greenery with unobstructed views of Lake Ontario just went on the market.

Situated in the middle of nature, it's hard to believe the home at 27 Cliffcrest Dr. is in the city. The property is on sale for $1.6 million, which may seem a bit steep for a small four bedroom home, but the surrounding land makes it worth it.

27 cliffcrest drive toronto

The home at 27 Cliffcrest Drive is surrounded by greenery.

The bungalow looks very ordinary from the street — it is a standard red-brick home with a garage.

27 cliffcrest drive toronto

From the street, the home looks like a typical brick bungalow.

The inside is nothing special. In fact, the fireplace and wood panel walls look a bit dated.

27 cliffcrest drive toronto

Parts of the home look in need of a refresh.

But the bright kitchen leads out to a glass-walled sunroom so even on the coldest Toronto days, you can enjoy the outdoors while warm inside.

27 cliffcrest drive toronto

Off of the kitchen, there is a beautiful sunroom. 

This room looks perfect for relaxing and basking in the sun.

27 cliffcrest drive toronto

The sunroom opens up to the sky. 

A second room also opens to the outdoors with a panel of windows.

27 cliffcrest drive toronto

There is no shortage of light in this house.

Outside, the garden looks to be a wild tangle of plants. This may be to some people's taste, or it could be worked into lush landscaping.

27 cliffcrest drive toronto

There is a mass of plants in the backyard with a view of Lake Ontario likely more visible in winter.

Steps lead through vegetation to a ravine. As it borders Scarboro Crescent Park and Bluffer's Park, the view of Lake Ontario won't be blocked by development.

27 cliffcrest drive toronto

Wooden steps lead down to a ravine in the back.

A trip to the beach is within walking distance and so are the spectacular Scarborough Bluffs.

This property may need some work, but it is definitely a rare find in a city of condo towers and postage stamp lots.

Photos by

Realtor.ca

