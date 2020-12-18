This $1.6 million Toronto home has a spectacular sunroom and views of Lake Ontario

A bungalow home surrounded by greenery with unobstructed views of Lake Ontario just went on the market.

Situated in the middle of nature, it's hard to believe the home at 27 Cliffcrest Dr. is in the city. The property is on sale for $1.6 million, which may seem a bit steep for a small four bedroom home, but the surrounding land makes it worth it.

The bungalow looks very ordinary from the street — it is a standard red-brick home with a garage.

The inside is nothing special. In fact, the fireplace and wood panel walls look a bit dated.

But the bright kitchen leads out to a glass-walled sunroom so even on the coldest Toronto days, you can enjoy the outdoors while warm inside.

This room looks perfect for relaxing and basking in the sun.

A second room also opens to the outdoors with a panel of windows.

Outside, the garden looks to be a wild tangle of plants. This may be to some people's taste, or it could be worked into lush landscaping.

Steps lead through vegetation to a ravine. As it borders Scarboro Crescent Park and Bluffer's Park, the view of Lake Ontario won't be blocked by development.

A trip to the beach is within walking distance and so are the spectacular Scarborough Bluffs.

This property may need some work, but it is definitely a rare find in a city of condo towers and postage stamp lots.