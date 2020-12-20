Real Estate
144 strachan avenue toronto

This home with a copper facade is unlike anything else that exists in Toronto

As Toronto residents mourn the loss of childhood homes, a notable house transformation left a property in Trinity Bellwoods with a modern structure that looks unlike anything in the city.

The home at 144 Strachan Ave., also known as The Double Dip, from Ja Architecture Studio is an example of a property that completely transformed.

144 strachan avenue toronto

High ceilings are just one of the desirable features here.

The previous home on the property was a modest bungalow, which sold for $680,000 in 2014, according to Zoocasa.

144 strachan avenue toronto

The new home has four outdoor spaces with stunning lines and shapes.

The new home is all angles and lines with a brick and copper facade.

144 strachan avenue toronto

A bedroom has unique angles and windows.

It features four outdoor living spaces.

144 strachan avenue toronto

The living room opens up with 12-foot high ceilings.

In 2018 the home, built by Luloo Boutique Homes, sold for $3.4 million.

144 strachan avenue toronto

There are beautiful design touches all throughout the home.

Entering the home, you are greeted with 12-foot high ceilings in a bright, airy space.

144 strachan avenue toronto

There is even a view from the bathtub.

The five bedroom home has custom wood frame windows and a beautifully crafted door.

144 strachan avenue toronto

There's no shortage of natural light in this home.

While this type of home is likely out of most people's budgets, it is beautiful to look at. Not your typical modern box home, this design clearly stands out.

144 strachan avenue toronto

The home is close to shops but still has this backyard oasis.

Photos by

Right At Home Realty Inc.

