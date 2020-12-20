This home with a copper facade is unlike anything else that exists in Toronto

As Toronto residents mourn the loss of childhood homes, a notable house transformation left a property in Trinity Bellwoods with a modern structure that looks unlike anything in the city.

The home at 144 Strachan Ave., also known as The Double Dip, from Ja Architecture Studio is an example of a property that completely transformed.

The previous home on the property was a modest bungalow, which sold for $680,000 in 2014, according to Zoocasa.

The new home is all angles and lines with a brick and copper facade.

It features four outdoor living spaces.

In 2018 the home, built by Luloo Boutique Homes, sold for $3.4 million.

Entering the home, you are greeted with 12-foot high ceilings in a bright, airy space.

The five bedroom home has custom wood frame windows and a beautifully crafted door.

While this type of home is likely out of most people's budgets, it is beautiful to look at. Not your typical modern box home, this design clearly stands out.