Toronto's newest rental apartments don't look anything like the others

A new proposed apartment complex for Toronto looks more like a condo development than a building with affordable rental units.

The proposal for 824 Sheppard Ave. W. comes from developer Almega and the design from Chamberlain Architect Services Limited includes two "architecturally distinctive" mixed-use buildings in North York, according to a submission to the City of Toronto.

Far from the standard brick block towers common among traditional rental buildings, these designs are fronted with glass edge with black trim. Instead of a straight edge, the tops are curved.

The taller building would be a 14-storey mixed-use rental apartment building fronting at 824 Sheppard Ave. W. near Sheppard West Station and The Allen Road. The second building would be a six-storey building fronting Cocksfield Avenue connected by a three-storey podium.

The project would bring a total of 270 residential rental units including 30 bachelor units, 162 one-bedroom and one-bedroom plus den units, 62 two-bedroom and two-bedroom plus den units and 16 three-bedroom units.

There will also be a total of 54 affordable rental units.

The two-level underground garage would have 213 parking spaces including 197 for residents, nine of which would be barrier-free, and 16 spaces for visitors. There are 203 bicycle parking spaces proposed.

The application was submitted to the city in October and is now in the feedback phase, so is still a long way from development.

If it goes ahead as planned, the building would be a welcome change from the standard, bland buildings renters have become accustomed to.