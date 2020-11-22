Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
824 sheppard avenue west toronto

Toronto's newest rental apartments don't look anything like the others

A new proposed apartment complex for Toronto looks more like a condo development than a building with affordable rental units.

The proposal for 824 Sheppard Ave. W. comes from developer Almega and the design from Chamberlain Architect Services Limited includes two "architecturally distinctive" mixed-use buildings in North York, according to a submission to the City of Toronto.

824 sheppard avenue west toronto

Renderings of a new apartment complex at 824 Sheppard Ave. W. show a unique design.

Far from the standard brick block towers common among traditional rental buildings, these designs are fronted with glass edge with black trim. Instead of a straight edge, the tops are curved.

The taller building would be a 14-storey mixed-use rental apartment building fronting at 824 Sheppard Ave. W. near Sheppard West Station and The Allen Road. The second building would be a six-storey building fronting Cocksfield Avenue connected by a three-storey podium.

824 sheppard avenue west toronto

One of the two buildings in the complex would be a six-storey building fronting Cocksfield Avenue connected by a three-storey podium.

The project would bring a total of 270 residential rental units including 30 bachelor units, 162 one-bedroom and one-bedroom plus den units, 62 two-bedroom and two-bedroom plus den units and 16 three-bedroom units.

824 sheppard avenue west toronto

The complex would be located near Sheppard West Station and The Allen Road.

There will also be a total of 54 affordable rental units.

The two-level underground garage would have 213 parking spaces including 197 for residents, nine of which would be barrier-free, and 16 spaces for visitors. There are 203 bicycle parking spaces proposed.

824 sheppard avenue west toronto

The complex would be mixed-use with underground parking.

The application was submitted to the city in October and is now in the feedback phase, so is still a long way from development.

If it goes ahead as planned, the building would be a welcome change from the standard, bland buildings renters have become accustomed to.

Photos by

City of Toronto submission

