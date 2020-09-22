Real Estate
cheapest house in toronto

This is the cheapest house you can buy in Toronto right now

Small, rustic and awkardly laid out on triangle-shaped corner lot, the cheapest house for sale in Toronto right now will cost you $500,000.

That's roughly the same price as an eight-acre forest estate, a heritage home with six bathrooms or a literal mansion near Sudbury... or a "junior one bedroom" condo in downtown Toronto.

It's not entirely spacious, and you won't have views to speak of, but the yellow bungalow at 44 Buttonwood Ave. does have two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a yard. You'll find what realtors describe as a "charming bungalow" at the corner of Buttonwood and Birch Tree, near Jane and Weston in the up-and-coming Mount Dennis neighbourhood.

Close to restaurants, parks, schools, a hospital and the gorgeous Humber River, the home is well situated within the city, just minutes from a GO station and easily accessible from Hwys 401 and 400.

There's a 7-Eleven within walking distance, which is something cottage country residents can't boast, and a dedicated above-ground parking spot, which no condo-dweller would dare to dream of without a hefty sum of cash to blow.

While the location is solid, the house itself is... a bit dated.

If a nice, modern kitchen is on your bucket list, look elsewhere.

All window coverings are included with the sale of the house, as are two ductless air comditioning units and a boiler.

Appliances include a fridge, stove, washer and dryer.

There's a workshop nook and large basement space that can be used for a whole host of different things. Eight-year-old me would have used it to practice rollerblading tricks.

The underground space could even be converted into a family room or den...

... you know, somewhere to hang out if you're not in love with the main floor living space.

The bedrooms, of which there are two, are small but they do have hardwood floors.
And windows! You can't imagine the number of rooms for rent in Toronto that don't have access to daylight. The place also has both a sun room and a mud room off its side entrance, which is clutch for people with outdoor hobbies, messy pets or kids.

The home is being sold in "as is" condition — meaning it could be more attractive to a buyer who simply wants the lot it sits on, rather than the house itself.

That, or it could prove a fun fixer-upper for someone who likes a challenge.

It may not be the pinnacle of modernity or style, but this brick bungalow could prove a better investment than, say, a studio condo in CityPlace.

Or not. Who knows?

It's comforting, whatever the case, to see that there are still some semi-affordable detached homes scattered around Toronto, where the average price for this class of property just hit $1.5 million on average.

