The 10 most expensive homes for sale in Toronto right now

COVID-19 has forced a slight cooling of Toronto's hot real estate market. With more people working from home, opinions on city life are changing.

According to a July report from the Ontario Real Estate Association, more than 60 per cent of prospective home buyers in Ontario say rural and suburban property is more appealing than ever.

What does this re-evaluating of city life mean for once highly-desired mansions sitting patiently on the market? Only time will tell.

Here are the most expensive homes listed in Toronto right now.

71 The Bridle Path - $32,000,000

Currently the most expensive home for sale in the city, this mansion has been sitting on the market for years. At more than 35,000 square feet, this nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom palace is nearly 50 times the size of the average Toronto condo.

124 Park Road - $19,800,000

This 1850s-era home in Rosedale has been fixed up with costly updates like a pool and a ball hockey rink, but still maintains a hidden tunnel connecting the main home to the coach house. If you've got the money and would rather quarantine underground this may be the place for you.

101 Old Colony Road - $18,900,000

This ultra-private gated property in one of the city's most expensive neighbourhoods has a ton of manicured outdoor space and an LA-inspired pool area. However, without an A-list salary, this home will remain out of reach for the majority of Torontonians.

8 High Point Road - $17,990,000

This palace fit for a Russian tsar has been sitting unoccupied for a while. It may have more than 16,000 square feet of space, an indoor pool and a sauna but it's unclear if it will sell soon as more people in Toronto consider the suburbs.

61 The Bridle Path - $16,880,000

Once owned by the late superstar Prince, this Toronto mansion has remained on the market for years now. With more than 14,000 square feet, this "sprawling bungalow," has a billiards room and private salon fit for a celebrity, according to its online listing.

20 High Point Road - $15,000,000

Just down the street from where Mean Girls was filmed, this red brick mansion in Forest Hill has so much space there is a separate gardener's apartment. With more than two acres, a pool and a grand fountain, the groundskeepers will have a ton on their plate.

55 Old Forest Hill Road - $14,999,000

Coming in at just under $15 million, this seven-bedroom restored stone mansion in Forest Hill has a gated pool, spa room, home theatre and a built-in elevator. Even without the elevator, the price tag is on another level.

21 High Point Road - $14,500,000

Just across the street from another multimillion-dollar home sitting empty on this list, the property at 21 High Point Road is being billed as "a perfect canvas for a dream estate." Despite the 2.6 acres of space on a pie lot, it seems that potential building and reno costs could drive up the already costly tab.

#5B-36 Hazelton Avenue - $13,500,000

This 4,000-square-foot penthouse in the heart of Yorkville has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and 1,000 square feet of outdoor living space. This turn-key unit comes fully furnished with "bespoke" pieces, according to the listing. If you've got absolutely no furniture and millions in the bank, this could just be your new home.

120 Forest Hill Road - $11,500,000

Right next to Upper Canada College, this updated red-brick estate has a private gym, grand marble staircase and a posh pool in an English garden setting. If you have some private school pocket change after dropping $11.5 million, maybe you'll be able to afford the more than $30,000/year tuition across the street.