Toronto just got a new pet and eco-friendly hotel by the airport

A brand new hotel has just opened across from Toronto Pearson Airport.

Element Toronto Airport, a 144-room hotel from Marriot hotels, opened Wednesday and it's walking distance from Pearson's Terminal 3.

Branded as an "eco-conscious" building, Element has water filtration systems in every "outdoor-inspired" suite, shareable bikes for guests to borrow and electric car charging stations.

It's a dual-branded hotel and actually shares one building with the Four Points by Sheraton Toronto Hotel, which is also by Marriott.

The hotel itself is owned by Easton's Group of Hotels, which has already built nine other Marriott branded hotels.

Worldwide, Element has over 60 hotels in North America, and less than 10 internationally. Aside from this one in Mississauga, there's also an Element located in Vaughan.

According to the hotel website, the suites are bigger than your average hotel room, and each one comes with a kitchen equipped with a stovetop and a dishwasher, a living room, and workspace.

Suites also boast over-sized closets, high-speed WiFi and Smart TVs.

Guests will have access to an indoor pool, 24-hour gym, and a patio with barbecue grills.

Element is also pet-friendly if you're travelling with your pooch.

Rates currently run from $135 to more than $235 per night, though there is a special rate for community caregivers which includes first-responders, and healthcare workers.