elmer avenue toronto

Rental of the week: somewhere on Elmer Avenue

Sometimes I feel like the Toronto rental market is like Tinder dating. Take this basement apartment. If I was just swiping left or right I might be tempted to swipe right. elmer avenue toronto

The first photo looks adorable. Seriously, kudos to the person who's made this place look downright cozy and cute! 

But then I kept going through the photos... and it starts to spiral like a bad Tinder date. Slowly and then all at once. 

First, I noticed there were no windows – kind of like how on one date I noticed that the person still lived with their parents at 30. 

elmer avenue torontoThen you notice there's no real kitchen or a door on the bathroom. (I thought we covered how little privacy curtains actually give last week!)

elmer avenue torontoThere are exposed pipes everywhere and the ceiling is that weird fibreglass ceiling tile that's usually only found in schools. There's no laundry, parking or outdoor space.

 Oh and it will cost you $1,400 a month to live here. 

And just like that you realize you're living in a place that's the equivalent to a date with a guy who lives in their mom's basement, doesn't have a job and is making you pick up the tab because they forgot their wallet. 

At least with a Tinder date it's only a couple hours of your life... not an obligatory legally binding year.elmer avenue toronto

Specs
  • Address: Elmer Avenue
  • Type: Room
  • Rent: $1,400/month 
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: Yes + WiFi
  • Air conditioning? No
  • Bedrooms: “Room”
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: No
  • Laundry? Off-site
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No
Good For

Sleeping… maybe. Those pipes aren’t insulated so it might sound like you live inside a rain stick. But at least the sun won’t wake you up – because there’s no windows.

Move On If

You want a bathroom door, windows, a kitchen or anything else that usually comes with an apartment. 

Lead photo by

Padmapper

