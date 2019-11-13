Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
one delisle toronto

This is what the newest condo in midtown Toronto will look like

More renderings of the buzzed-about condominium development forthcoming to Yonge and St. Clair have been revealed.

Design plans for the distinctive tower — dubbed One Delisle — have just been revised and resubmitted to the City by innovative Chicago architecture firm Studio Gang, which is working with Toronto's Slate Asset Management on the building — its first in Canada.

one delisle toronto

A rendering of One Delisle via Studio Gang.

The team has made a few changes to its ultramodern proposal after taking input from community meetings into account.

The spiralling, honeycomb-like mixed-use structure will now stand 44 storeys tall instead of 48 storeys, as was initially planned. This "better aligns" with nearby construction projects and ensures the tower doesn't set a new precedent for building height in the area.

The ultra-modern design considers things like the effect of winds and the shadow the building will cast.

The tower's tessellated glass exterior will be dotted with tons of green terraces and will feature ample retail space on its ground floor. 

Though no dates have been set for its completion, this new building is just one part of a massive project by Slate and Studio gang to fully revitalize the area around the busy midtown intersection.

Lead photo by

Studio Gang

