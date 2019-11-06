There's already backlash over Pharrell Williams' new Toronto condo

Yesterday hip-hop artist Pharrell Williams announced that he is venturing into the world of condo living, starting right here in Toronto.

People gathered to watch a video statement from the artist at Yonge-Dundas Square, where he revealed that he is collaborating with Toronto's Reserve Properties and Westdale Properties on "curated condos at Yonge and Eglinton."

The two-tower residential project, called "Untitled," will contain 750 units of one-, two- and three-bedroom condos, as well as 30,000 square feet of amenity space, according to a representative for the companies involved.

@Pharrell we have a crisis where affordable housing is not available in Toronto.. meanwhile these condos are going up by the second and many sit unoccupied. How about you also help us with that? — Melissa (@Farewell2harms) November 5, 2019

The hype over the "Happy" singer's announcement was drawn out over Tuesday morning before it was met with some questions from people in and outside of the city.

This video of people in Toronto applauding a DIGITAL BILLBOARD of PHARRELL announcing a CONDO is by far the most dystopian thing I've seen this year https://t.co/HFXWPOsqAY — Cadence Weapon (@cadenceweapon) November 5, 2019

Among those questioning the development was leader of the NDP party, Jagmeet Singh.

Hey @Pharrell, any affordable housing planned in this?



Asking for working class people who can't afford rent in 91% of Canadian cities.



♪ “Clap along if you feel like man dem without a roof.” ♪#TOpoli https://t.co/Ia6vy7jFeQ — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) November 6, 2019

Securing affordable housing continues to be a big issue in Toronto, and it turns out this was top-of-mind for many once Williams announced his plans for the condo.

Can we get some affordable units @Pharrell? The last thing our city needs is another fancy condo for the wealthy. People are being renovicted and pushed out of their communities. Celebrities and the rich are really out of touch. #topoli https://t.co/KXnU0dMbt9 — Laura Anonen 🎃 (@lauraanonen) November 6, 2019

While many were concerned with whether there would be any affordable units in the "Untitled" building, some had other concerns with how the whole announcement was packaged.

The fact that @Pharrell didn't show up to his Toronto condo announcement is very telling. — Ari Zilnik (@azilnik) November 5, 2019

Time will tell about any further details on the"Untitled" building, as so far only the location and the number of units planned for the building have been released.