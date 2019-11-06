Real Estate
Olivia Levesque
Posted 5 hours ago
pharrell williams toronto

There's already backlash over Pharrell Williams' new Toronto condo

Yesterday hip-hop artist Pharrell Williams announced that he is venturing into the world of condo living, starting right here in Toronto.

People gathered to watch a video statement from the artist at Yonge-Dundas Square, where he revealed that he is collaborating with Toronto's Reserve Properties and Westdale Properties on "curated condos at Yonge and Eglinton." 

The two-tower residential project, called "Untitled," will contain 750 units of one-, two- and three-bedroom condos, as well as 30,000 square feet of amenity space, according to a representative for the companies involved.

The hype over the "Happy" singer's announcement was drawn out over Tuesday morning before it was met with some questions from people in and outside of the city.

Among those questioning the development was leader of the NDP party, Jagmeet Singh. 

Securing affordable housing continues to be a big issue in Toronto, and it turns out this was top-of-mind for many once Williams announced his plans for the condo. 

While many were concerned with whether there would be any affordable units in the "Untitled" building, some had other concerns with how the whole announcement was packaged.

Time will tell about any further details on the"Untitled" building, as so far only the location and the number of units planned for the building have been released.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

