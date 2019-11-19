Sold! Ultra modern Toronto home goes for $3.9 million

I actually wrote about this house almost a full year ago. I featured it as the house of the week for it's combination of rustic, modern and industrial design.

But the place only just sold on October 31, and for way less than what it was first listed at.

Back in 2018, the home originally went on the market for $4,299,000.

They then dropped the price down to $3,995,000 and listed it again sometime in 2019. It finally sold at $3.9 million, after a month of being on the market.

Part of the reason it might have taken a while to sell is the boxy nuclear war bunker-like exterior.

Another reason might be the black and grey interior. While the dark industrial look is appealing to some, for others it's depressing or boring.

And that plant wall could be someone's worst nightmare.

Plants take a lot of work, and if you're one of those people that kills every plant you've ever owned, then you're not gonna want a dead plant wall.

The Essentials

Address: 19 Evergreen Gardens

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 6

Size: 47.5 x 95 feet

Realtor: Royal LePage Real Estate Services

Hit the market at: $3,995,000

Sold for: $3,900,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It's a large home in a nice neighbourhood. It just happens to require unique tastes and a certain financial status to be willing to spend almost $4 million on it.

Was it worth it?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so for some, this place might be their dream home. For many others, it's kind of ugly and not worth the price tag.