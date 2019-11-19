Real Estate
19 evergreen gardens toronto

Sold! Ultra modern Toronto home goes for $3.9 million

I actually wrote about this house almost a full year ago. I featured it as the house of the week for it's combination of rustic, modern and industrial design. 19 evergreen gardens toronto

But the place only just sold on October 31, and for way less than what it was first listed at. 

19 evergreen gardens torontoBack in 2018, the home originally went on the market for $4,299,000.

19 evergreen gardens torontoThey then dropped the price down to $3,995,000 and listed it again sometime in 2019. It finally sold at $3.9 million, after a month of being on the market. 

19 evergreen gardens torontoPart of the reason it might have taken a while to sell is the boxy nuclear war bunker-like exterior.

19 evergreen gardens torontoAnother reason might be the black and grey interior. While the dark industrial look is appealing to some, for others it's depressing or boring. 

19 evergreen gardens torontoAnd that plant wall could be someone's worst nightmare. 

19 evergreen gardens torontoPlants take a lot of work, and if you're one of those people that kills every plant you've ever owned, then you're not gonna want a dead plant wall. 19 evergreen gardens toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 19 Evergreen Gardens
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Size: 47.5 x 95 feet
  • Realtor: Royal LePage Real Estate Services 
  • Hit the market at: $3,995,000
  • Sold for: $3,900,000

19 evergreen gardens toronto

Why it sold for what it did?

It's a large home in a nice neighbourhood. It just happens to require unique tastes and a certain financial status to be willing to spend almost $4 million on it. 19 evergreen gardens toronto

Was it worth it?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so for some, this place might be their dream home. For many others, it's kind of ugly and not worth the price tag.  19 evergreen gardens toronto

Lead photo by

19evergreengardens.com

