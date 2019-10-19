This is what a $6 million house looks like in Toronto vs other cities

Toronto home prices averaged around $952,300 this month — no wonder people living in the city are some of the least happy in Canada.

That price keeps going up (I mean, how else are we going to keep our rep as the 10th most expensive city in the world to call home?), but if you've got a budget of around $6 million, you're one of few people in Toronto with some financial padding to spare. Enjoy for the rest of us.

Here's what a $6 million house looks like in Toronto versus other cities.

Toronto - $6,000,000 CAD

This elegant home in the Beaches is well over one hundred years old, but a rebuild in 2009 has transformed it into a luxurious five-bedroom replete with balconies, gardens, a copper waterfall, and a direct path leading right to the lake.

Montreal - $5,988,00 CAD

Located in the coveted Golden Square Mile area of downtown Montreal is this two-storey stone home built in 1915. Sculpted woodwork and mouldings are just a few features accenting this high-ceilinged abode.

Vancouver - $5,998,000 CAD

Six million will buy you a private elevator that leads down into your underground garage — in Vancouver's Shaughnessy district, anyway. This townhome sprawls across 4,400 square feet and offers an outdoor terrace with a vista of the North Shore mountains.

Los Angeles - $5,935,090 CAD

The price for this three-bedroom has gone up by nearly $1 million CAD since it last went up for sale in 2015. It's located in Brentwood, which is one of the least crowded areas in the city. It should be noted that the O.J. Simpson stabbings also happened in this neighbourhood.

Seattle - $5,895,480 CAD

A pretty flower-lined circular driveway leads to this Colonial five-bedroom that takes over more than 3 acres of land. The stately property sits just north of downtown Seattle, and comes with a woodland garden with waterfalls and views of the mountain.

Mallorca, Spain - $5,995,541 CAD

Jump on your plane to the Spanish island Cala Ratjada to access this three-bedroom villa with incredible views of the Balearic Sea. Take a dip in the private pool, or just head down to the sandy stretch that this stretch of Cala Gat has to offer.

Dubai, U.A.E - $5,955,254 CAD

Not far from the Crystal Lagoon is this six-bedroom villa sitting on a spacious corner lot in District One. It comes equipped with high-end kitchen appliances, a Smart Home system, pool, and of course, separate rooms for your live-in maid and driver.