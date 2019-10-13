Toronto is about to get a building that looks like something out of the future

The University of Toronto may get a brand new building that looks like it's out of a science fiction movie.

Toronto-based Kongats Architects has submitted a Zoning Bylaw Amendment application to expand U of T's Woodsworth College, which is the largest college on its St. George campus.

The bronze-coloured space would include teaching spaces and student collaboration hubs. The top part of the six-storey building will be visible from St. George Street, and it will include a green roof.

There will be classrooms and study spaces, a library and a 120-seat auditorium.

This isn't the first time Kongats Architects has worked with U of T. Kongats Architects also helped redesign the Terrence Donnelly Health Sciences Complex at the university's Mississauga campus.

The firm was recognized with the Governor General's Award for Architecture in 2012 for designing the complex.



If approved, this would be the first Woodsworth College addition in 15 years. The submission proposes demolitions and renovations in the surrounding area, including the university's former Drill Hall and Margaret Fletcher House.

Drill Hall, a multi-purpose space, would be completely demolished, while the Margaret Fletcher residential building would undergo renovation.