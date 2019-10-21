Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
willowdale home toronto

This house selling for $900k in Toronto looks like something out of a horror flick

Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Halloween is around the corner, and what's scarier than the state of Toronto's housing market? 

A home in the Willowdale area is currently up for sale and giving major spooky vibes, which is great if you're shooting the next IT, but maybe not so much if you plan on living on the property. 

real estate toronto

Nothing says haunted house like oldschool wallpaper. Photo via realtor.ca.

To put it nicely, this two-storey home on Pemberton Avenue sort of looks like the TDot version of the Amityville Horror set. 

It's pretty clear the $899,000 price tag comes from the 6,525-square-foot piece of land and not the super creepy house that sits on it. 

real estate toronto

Water stains on the wall means there's a ghost in your house, usually.  Photo via realtor.ca.

Whoever buys this lot will definitely want to raze down this horror film set, replete with eerie water stains and peeling floral wallpaper. 

real estate toronto

Bathtime doesn't look like much fun in this house. Photo via realtor.ca.

The hospital green bathtub colour is delivering very much on The Shining-meets-A Quiet Place front. 

real estate toronto

Peeling wallpaper in the attic is never a good sign.  Photo via realtor.ca.

Oh yes, there also appears to be an attic of some sort (where all the most wholesome things happen, am I right?) judging by the slanted angle of the roof. 

Don't forget the horrific looking shed, which looks like the home of all sorts of Texas Chainsaw Massacre-style activities. Hooray!

real estate toronto

We don't want part in whatever's happening in this shed.  Photo via realtor.ca.

Whoever is selling this beauty knows that this house has to go: the listing details all sorts of opportunities for builders and investors who will definitely want to tear this monstrosity down. 

Let's just hope there's no sequel to whatever horror flick this is. 

Lead photo by

realtor.ca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This house selling for $900k in Toronto looks like something out of a horror flick

Airbnb of the week: This Toronto home feels like cottaging in the city

This is what a $6 million house looks like in Toronto vs other cities

Average rent for a Toronto apartment hits $2,500

Sold! Toronto beach home goes for $200K over asking

Condo of the week: 369 Sorauren Avenue

There's a four-bedroom home on the market for $1 in Toronto

Newcomers now purchase 1 in 5 Ontario homes