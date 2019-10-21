This house selling for $900k in Toronto looks like something out of a horror flick

Halloween is around the corner, and what's scarier than the state of Toronto's housing market?

A home in the Willowdale area is currently up for sale and giving major spooky vibes, which is great if you're shooting the next IT, but maybe not so much if you plan on living on the property.

To put it nicely, this two-storey home on Pemberton Avenue sort of looks like the TDot version of the Amityville Horror set.

It's pretty clear the $899,000 price tag comes from the 6,525-square-foot piece of land and not the super creepy house that sits on it.

Whoever buys this lot will definitely want to raze down this horror film set, replete with eerie water stains and peeling floral wallpaper.

The hospital green bathtub colour is delivering very much on The Shining-meets-A Quiet Place front.

Oh yes, there also appears to be an attic of some sort (where all the most wholesome things happen, am I right?) judging by the slanted angle of the roof.

Don't forget the horrific looking shed, which looks like the home of all sorts of Texas Chainsaw Massacre-style activities. Hooray!

Whoever is selling this beauty knows that this house has to go: the listing details all sorts of opportunities for builders and investors who will definitely want to tear this monstrosity down.

Let's just hope there's no sequel to whatever horror flick this is.