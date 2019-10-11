Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 43 minutes ago
52 playter blvd toronto

Sold! This home went for more than $1 million above asking

Apparently, Toronto is the second largest housing bubble in the world, and if any house proves that, it's this one. It sold for $1.1 million over asking in less than a week. That's ridiculous!

52 playter blvd torontoThis 1920s Edwardian four bedroom, four bathroom home is located near the Danforth and is the kind of house that would make the perfect HGTV before-and-after house. 

52 playter blvd torontoThe house is filled with period features and tons of character, but is in serious need of a reno. 

52 playter blvd torontoThe main rooms are well-proportioned and bright. 

52 playter blvd torontoThe bedrooms are also decently-sized. 

52 playter blvd torontoThe master bedroom has a large en suite and a walk-out balcony. 

52 playter blvd torontoThere isn't a whole lot of outdoor space, but there's enough room for a BBQ and some outdoor seating.  

52 playter blvd torontoEither way, this place will be stunning after a little TLC. 52 playter blvd toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 52 Playter Blvd.
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 337.5 x 110 feet
  • Realtor: Sutton City Realty Inc. 
  • Hit the market at: $2,350,000
  • Sold for: $3,520,00052 playter blvd toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

Probably the potential. This house has some seriously good bones. 52 playter blvd toronto

Was it worth it?

Depends what you consider 'worth it.' Will they be able to flip it for more than $3.5 million? I doubt it. But, if you're looking to create a dream forever home, then yeah, I'd say it's worth it. 52 playter blvd toronto

Lead photo by

videolisting.ca

