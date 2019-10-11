Sold! This home went for more than $1 million above asking

Apparently, Toronto is the second largest housing bubble in the world, and if any house proves that, it's this one. It sold for $1.1 million over asking in less than a week. That's ridiculous!

This 1920s Edwardian four bedroom, four bathroom home is located near the Danforth and is the kind of house that would make the perfect HGTV before-and-after house.

The house is filled with period features and tons of character, but is in serious need of a reno.

The main rooms are well-proportioned and bright.

The bedrooms are also decently-sized.

The master bedroom has a large en suite and a walk-out balcony.

There isn't a whole lot of outdoor space, but there's enough room for a BBQ and some outdoor seating.

Either way, this place will be stunning after a little TLC.

The Essentials

Address: 52 Playter Blvd.

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 337.5 x 110 feet

Realtor: Sutton City Realty Inc.

Hit the market at: $2,350,000

Sold for: $3,520,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Probably the potential. This house has some seriously good bones.

Was it worth it?

Depends what you consider 'worth it.' Will they be able to flip it for more than $3.5 million? I doubt it. But, if you're looking to create a dream forever home, then yeah, I'd say it's worth it.