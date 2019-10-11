Sold! This home went for more than $1 million above asking
Apparently, Toronto is the second largest housing bubble in the world, and if any house proves that, it's this one. It sold for $1.1 million over asking in less than a week. That's ridiculous!
This 1920s Edwardian four bedroom, four bathroom home is located near the Danforth and is the kind of house that would make the perfect HGTV before-and-after house.
The house is filled with period features and tons of character, but is in serious need of a reno.
The main rooms are well-proportioned and bright.
The bedrooms are also decently-sized.
The master bedroom has a large en suite and a walk-out balcony.
There isn't a whole lot of outdoor space, but there's enough room for a BBQ and some outdoor seating.
Either way, this place will be stunning after a little TLC.
Probably the potential. This house has some seriously good bones.
Depends what you consider 'worth it.' Will they be able to flip it for more than $3.5 million? I doubt it. But, if you're looking to create a dream forever home, then yeah, I'd say it's worth it.
Join the conversation Load comments