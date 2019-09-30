Real Estate
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto housing bubble

Toronto ranked 2nd biggest housing bubble in the world

Real Estate
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you thought for a second that Toronto's real estate market was approachable, you might need to rethink your ideas. 

Due to low rates and dire supply shortages, Toronto is now ranked the second most overvalued housing market in the world by UBS. The ranking was released as part of the Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2019.

The average cost of a house in Toronto has basically tripled over the past two decades, and new restrictions and regulations have not done much to slow it down. 

Luckily, Toronto is not the only place in Canada with this undesirable title. Vancouver also made the list, coming in at sixth place. 

Here's the rest of the top ten, including Toronto and Vancouver:

  1. Munich
  2. Toronto
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Amsterdam
  5. Frankfurt
  6. Vancouver
  7. Paris
  8. Zurich
  9. London
  10. San Francisco
Lead photo by

George Hornaday

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 9 Peyton Lane

Toronto ranked 2nd biggest housing bubble in the world

Sold! Toronto home goes for almost $1 Million over asking

Rent prices expected to soar in Toronto over the next few years

It now takes 32 years for an average person to buy a home in Toronto

Condo of the week: 935 Royal York Road

Rental of the week: somewhere around Eglinton and Falmouth

House of the week: 42 Wimpole Drive