Condo of the week: 47 Lower River Street

Condo of the week: 47 Lower River Street

This Toronto penthouse is exquisitely designed. The architectural firm Saucier + Perrotte has won several awards for their design of this building.

The suite is modern, sleek, and stylish.

The main floor has an open concept kitchen, living and dining room. The wall of floor-to-ceiling windows gives the place a bright and airy feel. 

The unit boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms. They're located on the second level of the suite. 

Everything has been recently renovated so the bathrooms are shiny and new. 

The master suite has an en suite bathroom, walk-in closet as well as a dressing room. 

There's plenty of outdoor space with a 700-square-foot landscaped terrace and if you're looking for a great place to walk your fur baby Corktown Common is just a few blocks away.

  Specs
  • Address: #PH40 – 47 Lower River St. 
  • Price: $1,985,000
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 93    
  • Transit Score: 99
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,102.86 monthly
  • Brokerage: Pope Real Estate Limited
  • Listing ID: C4584572
Good For

Appreciating modern design. There's a reason this building is still raking in awards five years after it was built.

Move On If

You don't like the idea of a split level condo.

Lead photo by

Pope Real Estate

