Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
218 queen street east toronto

Rental of the week: 218 Queen Street East

Back when I first started profiling these 'rentals,' I chose a place in this very same building. You might remember it as the fire hazard with a bunk bed. 218 queen street east toronto

That place is one of the worst I've ever seen, but this place isn't great either... Is it just this building that charges outrageous rent for an apartment that's barely better than a squat? 

Also, if you know anything about location this neighbourhood is one of the least desirable on the real estate market. Moss Park is slowly transitioning, but does not have a reputation as a nice place to live. 

218 queen street east torontoAnd this begs the question as to why this place is listed at $1,520 a month. 

Not only is it in a terrible location, but it's tiny, run down and has zero storage. There aren't even kitchen cupboards!

218 queen street east torontoAs for the 'kitchen,' it's really just a piece of particle board with a sink stuck in it and a fridge. The oven and stove are non-existent, as is any ventilation.  

But at least this place has windows...So I guess that's something.

Specs
  • Address: 218 Queen St. E
  • Type: Studio
  • Rent: $1,520/ month
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: Yes, including Internet
  • Air conditioning? If the in-window unit stays 
  • Bedrooms: 0
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: No
  • Laundry? In building
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? Yes, but only really suitable for a goldfish218 queen street east toronto
Good For

People who hate opening kitchen cupboard doors.  218 queen street east toronto

Move On If

You'd like to avoid the fire hazard next door. 

Lead photo by

Craigslist

