Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
regent park condos

Regent Park condo sale tops $1 million for the first time ever

Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
When people in Toronto think of Regent Park, a $1 million condo is not the first thing that comes to mind. But, the city is constantly changing.

A condo at 55 Regent Park Blvd. sold for $1,044,500 in May. The seller told The Globe and Mail that this was the highest price a condo has sold for in the neighbourhood.

In this city, an area can transition from overlooked to gentrified in a few years. This same unit sold for almost half the current price ($553,717) only four years ago.

regent park one million condo

The terrace of 55 Regent Park Blvd, suite 425. Photo from Christopher Bibby. 

Parkdale is exemplary of this. A decade ago, the neighbourhood had a ton of affordable housing. Now, the neighbourhood is fighting to preserve its identity.

In an effort to mix Toronto Community Housing and private luxury condos in Regent Park, a revitalization project launched over fifteen years ago. This condo sale is a landmark in the neighbourhood’s ongoing transition.

The 1,157-square-foot suite in Regent Park was listed by the realtor, Christopher Bibby, as a three-bedroom unit with two bathrooms, a living/ dining room and modern kitchen.

regent park one million condo

The terrace of 55 Regent Park Blvd, suite 425. Photo from Christopher Bibby. 

The unit’s unique feature is the terrace. Sliding doors open up to a 1,100-square foot balcony that wraps around the south and west sides of the property.

Since up-and-coming Toronto neighbourhoods shift fast, similar sales could become more frequent.

Lead photo by

Christopher Bibby and RE/MAX Hallmark Bibby Group Realty, Brokerage

