Someone created a rap song to sell their Toronto house

If all of the free magnets on my fridge are any indication, realtors will do a lot to attract clients.

Some of them plaster their faces across city benches, some of them ram flyers into condo mailboxes, some of them create websites that make you input a phone number for access to floor plans and then call you off the hook.... but then there's Arty Basinski of Real Estate By Bike.

Basinksi recently produced a full-on rap video to promote a home that, based on its price, needs little promotion otherwise.

Affectionately dubbed the "lil yellow house," the tiny property at 119 Coxwell Avenue is currently on the market for just $499,000 — a pittance compared to the average price of a semi-detached bungalow in the Beach Triangle area.

The place is small, with just a single bathroom in the basement and 1+1 bedrooms, but it does come with a ringing endorsement from the home's current owner. In fact, she's the one singing the hook on Basinski's freshly-dropped track.

Both realtor and seller make a great case for purchasing the home through song in "Lil Yellow House - Real Estate Rap Video," pointing out how cozy and well-located it is. A sick tire swing in the backyard also features heavily.

"Can rent it out for 2 G's collect all the moneys, fact that's affirmative, a condo alternative," raps Basinski. "Move right in, it's truly homey, owners loved it here by their own testimony." The home's owner is then seen playing piano and singing "little yellow house, you'll love the little yellow house."

It has yet to be seen how effective this unusual marketing tactic will be, but the video is quite funny, and way more entertaining than your typical virtual tour.

You can learn more at LilYellowHouse.com, where all of the relevant purchase details are laid out plain and clear — no phone number, email address or sales call required.