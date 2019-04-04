Condo of the week: 394 Euclid Avenue

Real Estate
394 euclid avenue toronto

This century-old building has an interesting history. It was once a Protestant fraternal clubhouse for the Orange Order, then it was a movie theatre, and now it's condos.

394 euclid avenue torontoThanks to its cinema days, the building boasts 20-foot ceilings. They're beyond dreamy and let tons of natural light into the unit.

394 euclid avenue torontoThe main floor is open plan with dark hardwood floors and beautiful moulding on the walls that add an element of elegance to the place.

394 euclid avenue torontoThe kitchen is sleek and modern, with open shelves and stainless steel appliances.

394 euclid avenue torontoHowever, as the big arched window is the only window in the unit, the kitchen is a bit on the dark side at the back. But there is plenty of under-cabinet lighting, so you'll be able to see what you're doing.

394 euclid avenue torontoOn what was likely the balcony area of the movie theatre is the master bedroom. It overlooks the living room below and has an en suite bathroom. It also has custom closets to store your wardrobe.

394 euclid avenue torontoThere is another bedroom with an en suite on the lower level of the unit.

394 euclid avenue torontoAs for outdoor space, the living room opens up to a terrace area, but it's not the most private of outdoor space. It's pretty much right on the road.394 euclid avenue toronto

Specs
  • Address: #101 – 394 Euclid Ave.
  • Price: $999,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: Street parking
  • Walk Score: 95    
  • Transit Score: 94
  • Maintenance Fees: $649.67 monthly
  • Listing agent: Alex Brott
  • Listing ID: C4393434394 euclid avenue toronto
Good For

Foodies. With places like Bar Raval, La Carnita and Pinky's Cafe all within a five-minute walk, you'll be spoiled for choice.394 euclid avenue toronto

Move On If

You don't want to deal with the hassle of street parking.  394 euclid avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

