Condo of the week: 369 Sorauren Avenue

Originally a candy factory dating back to the early 1900s, the Robert Watson lofts are a true testament of how old industrial buildings can make for great living spaces.

This bright and airy loft boasts 1,400 square feet of living space with soaring ceilings, polished concrete floors and exposed ductwork that will have any hard loft lover drooling.

The layout is a bit unconventional with the main floor being more of an open plan triangle than a rectangle, which could make for some awkward furniture placement, but the current owners have managed to work around it. There’s tons of natural light thanks to the two-storey wall of windows. And if that wasn’t enough natural light, you can always step out onto the balcony that has BBQ gas hookups or walk down the street to Sorauren Park or High Park.

I’m in love with the den space that overlooks the main floor of the loft. It’s super bright with loads of bookshelves and looks like a great place to read and drink coffee on the weekends. It could also make a great home office space.

The loft has two bedrooms, one on the main floor, and the master bedroom is on the second floor.

The only let down of this modern loft are the bathrooms, with don’t really match the rest of the place, with the mismatched tiles and cheap-looking fixtures.

Specs

Address: #110 – 369 Sorauren Ave.

Price: $1,024,900

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 88

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,020.57 monthly

Listing agent: Lisa Bednarski

Listing ID: W4330958

Good For

Plants. With two-storeys of huge windows you can have all the plants your heart desires. Even the fiddle-leaf fig tree won’t die!

Move On If

You don’t want your view to be of a parking lot and you have no interest in listening to the GO train rumble past every 15 minutes.