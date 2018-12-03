Bloor Street is getting a new luxury condo building right across from the ROM

Imagine waking up every morning to a view of the giant crystal jutting out of the ROM: that's the view residents of a proposed new condo on Bloor will be signing up for, if plans for the building at 210 Bloor Street West go through.

Developer Tribute Communities submitted a re-zoning application in early November for a 29-storey condo sitting almost directly across Canada's largest museum, the Royal Ontario Museum.

Replacing the longtime two-storey music store, Remenyi House of Music, the narrow condo designed by Core Architects will be one of the most luxurious yet.

Geared specifically to rich families, the 111.4-metre-tall condo will only house 42 suites, comprised solely of two- and three-bedrooms as large as 460 square metres.

Initial renderings of the building show the facades facing east and west with a triangular tessellated design—not unlike the design of the ROM's Crystal across the street—while the sides facing north and south will come equipped with sheltered balconies.

Higher up in the building, the balconies will start to range between straight or faceted walls.

The ground floor facing Bloor will have about 126-metres of retails space, and underground, a three-level garage will offer 80 parking spaces for residents.

If the application does go through, the well-money residents of 210 Bloor St. West will also be able to enjoy the ROM's new terrace and plaza, slated to open sometime next year.