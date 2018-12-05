Rental of the week: 156 Portland Street

If you’ve ever wanted to live a completely indoor life, I think this might be the place where it’s achievable. The building has a gym and indoor access to Loblaws and Winners. So, with an unseasonable cold winter predicted, this place is sounding dreamy. The fully furnished one-bedroom penthouse condo in the heart of the Fashion District is move-in ready. Everything from linens to WiFi and cleaning services is taken care of. The only thing you’d need to do here is stock the fridge and hang up your clothes.

The condo has about 570-square-feet of living space. The living, dining and kitchen area are open concept and the floor-to-ceiling windows provide lots of natural light.

The kitchen has a large island and is stocked with a dishwasher, Nespresso and Vitamix—all the necessities for a busy young professional.

The bedroom has queen-size bed and entire wall of custom closets, so you’ll have plenty of room to store that wardrobe. There’s also a closet in the hall for extra storage space.

The bathroom is pretty basic but bright, and has a large soaker tub.

Specs

Address: #703 - 156 Portland Street

Type: Apartment

Rent: $3,400/ month

Listing agent: Pete Dode, Home Leader Realty Inc.

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Yes (plus WiFi, cable and cleaning services)

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: No

Laundry? In-suite

Outdoor space? Balcony

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Someone who’s in denial about winter. With this place, it doesn’t matter if the weather outside is frightful.

Move On If

You need parking. While the parking can be rented for an additional fee from the building, it’s not included in the rent, which is kind of a bummer.