Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
156 Portland Street toronto

Rental of the week: 156 Portland Street

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you’ve ever wanted to live a completely indoor life, I think this might be the place where it’s achievable. The building has a gym and indoor access to Loblaws and Winners. So, with an unseasonable cold winter predicted, this place is sounding dreamy.156 Portland Street torontoThe fully furnished one-bedroom penthouse condo in the heart of the Fashion District is move-in ready. Everything from linens to WiFi and cleaning services is taken care of. The only thing you’d need to do here is stock the fridge and hang up your clothes.

156 Portland Street torontoThe condo has about 570-square-feet of living space. The living, dining and kitchen area are open concept and the floor-to-ceiling windows provide lots of natural light.

156 Portland Street torontoThe kitchen has a large island and is stocked with a dishwasher, Nespresso and Vitamix—all the necessities for a busy young professional.

156 Portland Street torontoThe bedroom has queen-size bed and entire wall of custom closets, so you’ll have plenty of room to store that wardrobe. There’s also a closet in the hall for extra storage space.

156 Portland Street torontoThe bathroom is pretty basic but bright, and has a large soaker tub.156 Portland Street toronto

Specs
  • Address: #703 - 156 Portland Street
  • Type: Apartment
  • Rent: $3,400/ month
  • Listing agent: Pete Dode, Home Leader Realty Inc.
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: Yes (plus WiFi, cable and cleaning services)
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: No
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? Balcony
  • Pet friendly? No156 Portland Street toronto
Good For

Someone who’s in denial about winter. With this place, it doesn’t matter if the weather outside is frightful.156 Portland Street toronto

Move On If

You need parking. While the parking can be rented for an additional fee from the building, it’s not included in the rent, which is kind of a bummer.156 Portland Street toronto

Lead photo by

realtor.ca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Rental of the week: 156 Portland Street

House of the week: 19 Evergreen Gardens

Bloor Street is getting a new luxury condo building right across from the ROM

Toronto's neighbourhood of the future will include 40% affordable housing

Sold! Toronto period home goes for 207K above asking

Bloor St. hotel is about to get a major upgrade

Toronto is getting rental apartments that look like giant sailboats

Condo of the week: 16 Harbour Street