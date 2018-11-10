This is what a $5 million house looks like in Toronto vs other cities

Owning any type of real estate in Toronto seems like a dream for most young Torontonians, as does the idea of ever having $5 million to spend on a house. Those who do have that cash to blow, however, will be able to spend it on a beautiful abode that's about four times the price of the average detached Toronto home.

Here's what a $5 million house looks like in Toronto versus other cities.

Toronto - $4,995,000 CAD

Situated in one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in the whole city, this Forest Hill stucco home is a three-storey with five bedrooms that's perfect for entertaining. Covered in vines, this pristine home comes with an outdoor pool and media room in the basement.

Vancouver - $4,999,999 CAD

It's not just a ten-bedroom two-storey you'll get with this Otter District estate, you'll also be getting 34 extra aces of blueberry fields. That's right: this massive home also produces three types of berries, plus an extra 10 acres of land to do what you will.

Ottawa - $5,000,000 CAD

A cool five million will get you this six-bedroom detached in a cul-de-sac of Ottawa's coveted Rockcliffe neighbourhood. This recent reno sits comes with a master suite terrace, six parking spaces, and proximity to the esteemed Ashbury College.

Seattle, Washington - $4,954,687 CAD

It's significantly under the $5 million mark but this 39,204 square-foot property is larger than most places you could get in Toronto for the same price. This four bedroom comes with its own share of waterfront and a full-size tennis court.

Biscayne, Florida - $4,994,325 CAD

Built just this year, this five-bedroom comes with a terrace on the upper floor that has an excellent vista of Miami-Dade county. The house comes with porcelain floors, an Italian kitchen and direct access to the outdoor pool from the living room.

Los Angeles, California - $4,990,354 CAD

It doesn't get more Cali than this sprawling Bel Air home once inhabited by Truman Capote and Joanne Carson. There's already plans drawn up to convert this four-bedroom into a seven-bedroom with ten bathrooms, but in the meantime there's still the flat pad and an outdoor pool.

Saint-Martin-de-Belleville, France - $5,003,581 CAD

Invest in this incredible chalet dubbed Roc de la Lune and you'll officially have a home in one of the most beautiful towns in the French Alps. Perfect for ski-lovers, this six-bedroom home come with a spa and is close proximity to the Michelin-starred restaurant La Bouitte.

Mugla, Turkey - $5,096,433

This mountainous city in Southwestern Turkey is a quiet retreat that looks out over the Aegean Sea. It's basically a solid $100K over the $5 million budget but the extra splurge gets an incredible seven-bedroom Yalikavak home with access to cafes and shops lining the Aegean Sea.