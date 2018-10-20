This is what a $4 million house looks like in Toronto vs other cities

Regardless of your budget, buying a home in Toronto isn't easy. While a starting price of $4 million—which is currently around five times the average home price—should open up your options to more beautiful properties, it might also get you the ugliest listing on the market. With supply down and demand up, you can't always be choosey, I guess.

Here's what a $4 million house looks like in Toronto versus other cities.

Toronto - $3,980,000 CAD

The neighbourhood of Willowdale has long been coveted for its burgeoning number of luxurious homes. This 4060 square-footer has its own library, heated floors, and an elevator.

Montreal - $3,978,000 CAD

This eight-bedroom mansion in Montreal's largest borough, Saint-Laurent, sits on a 12,000 square-foot property and comes with nine baths. Within it stone facade you'll also find a solarium, a second-floor gym and a projector home theatre.

Vancouver - $3,990,000 CAD

Sitting not too far from the Fraser River and the Langara Golf Course is this six-bedroom home in the South Granville area. Ceilings hang 10 feet overhead while the basement comes with a theatre and bar.

Calgary - $3,995,000 CAD

Mount Royal is one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in Calgary. Built in 2011, this five-bedroom brick home is one of the newer additions in an area with its share of historic homes. It comes equipped with a wine room, gym, tripe garage and marble interiors.

Kings County, New Brunswick - $3,800,000 CAD

Just off the Kennebecasis River, this five-bedroom mansion sits on a 2.2-acre land right on the beach. Head 15-minutes north from Saint John to retreat to this two-level home with a salt water pool and mahogany wood library.

Tampa, Florida - $3,934,950 CAD

Constructed in 1925, this historic home has maintained all its original windows but been updated with a new addition that features a family room, master suite, and pool. There's even an outdoor kitchen here that overlooks like the pool and spa, and downstairs, a two-storey dining hall.

London, England - $4,015,788

Located right off the sprawling Royal Blackheath Golf Club, this five-bedroom residence definitely has an old-world feel befitting of an Eltham home. Landing here means access to all the green spaces Eltham is known for, including the Oxleas meadows and Butterfly Lane.

Mallorca, Spain - $4,007,854

The unique architecture of this modern one-floor villa in the Santa Ponsa community gives residents access to the garden from all four rooms in the house. The living room area is especially appealing, with double-height ceilings and massive windows overlooking the property.