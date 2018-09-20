Toronto residents don't want any more condos in King West

"Enough is enough" when it comes to new buildings, say people who live on Bathurst between King and Queen Street West.

A newly-launched Change.org petition is asking locals to speak out against the development of a 16-storey, mixed-use building at 149 Bathurst Street.

When proposed to the city in 2016 by developers Centrestone and Carlyle, the building was actually meant to be 19 storeys high with a total of 155 residential units.

A revised zoning amendment application was submitted in June with slightly smaller specs (only 88 units with about two thirds of the original gross floor area.)

Still, putting anything new on the narrow lot proposed for the project would mean demolishing seven existing dwelling units and a formerly licensed rooming house with six separate rooms.

Someone who goes by the moniker "Save Toronto" isn't having it.

"There's a development proposal for a 16-storey condo on a lot less than 100-feet-wide, right up against old victorian style two-storey row houses that share walls on both sides," reads their petition.

"Being right on a major street, this project completely does not compliment the landscape of neighbouring properties, and is honestly an eyesore."

Renderings by the architecture firm, RAW Design, show that the building would indeed rise high above its immediate neighbours, though several other newer structures in the area are comparable in size and style.

A hearing is set for the proposed development on Bathurst, between Richmond and Adelaide, on Monday, September 24.

The petition encourages locals to come out and voice their concerns.

"While generating more property tax revenue is great for the city, more condos in this area is the last thing we need."