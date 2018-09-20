Soaring condos coming to Toronto neighbourhood that doesn't want them

Developers just announced that one of Toronto's most construction-heavy hoods will be getting two more residential high-rise buildings, one of them 33-storeys tall and the other 36.

Line 5 by Reserve Properties and Westdale Properties promises to address the "fundamental changes in the way Torontonians live their lives" through technology and thoughtful design — with a dedicated ride-share pick-up space, and hot and cold storage in the lobby for online food orders.

The condos sound cool, but locals will likely be unhappy about the location: Right in the heart of Yonge and Eglinton, where instant density has become so much of a problem that sewer capacity is being questioned.

Residents in the area have been speaking out in recent years against the fast-growing number of condo towers in and around the Yonge-Eglinton centre.

Councillor Jaye Robinson has been working with the city's Planning and Growth Management Committee to try and cap the heights of new buildings in what has become "the most densely-populated growth centre in the Greater Golden Horseshoe."

"Due to the rapid influx of new residents, the City's infrastructure, including transit, schools, and utility services is under significant pressure," she wrote in a June letter.

"There is a lack of green space, parks, sunlight and sky view in the area."

Based on the concerns expressed by residents at a community meeting on June 21, Robinson proposed that permitted building heights be restricted to 20 storeys or lower.

City Council voted in favour of the plan in July, and yet, today, Reserve and Westdale announced their 33 and 36-storey high Line 5 buildings on Broadway, just a stone's throw from the major intersection.

It looks like the condos are coming, whether residents like it or not, foreshadowing how important Yonge and Eglinton will be as a mobility hub when the Eglinton Crosstown LRT is finished.

Line 5 will add a total of 930 new units to the up-and-coming city centre. It'll also have an outdoor Zen garden.