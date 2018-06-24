City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
yonge eglinton condos toronto

Yonge and Eglinton residents don't want any more condos

We all know that the city has a penchant for condos, but Yonge and Eglinton seems to have it particularly bad.

The area has seen a major influx in high-rises over the past decade that's built the area up especially quickly (even for Toronto), and current residents aren't happy about it. 

In fact, they've been unhappy about it since 2000, when the first signs of intensification came in the form of the 52-storey Minto Midtown towers, which was then the tallest building in the neighbourhood. 

Those towers ultimately ended up being built, and eighteen years later it seems as though the neighbourhood's concerns continue to be swept under the rug as the number of condos continues to increase. 

From the incoming pair of E Condo buildings to the 29-storey Whitehaus Condos by Lifetime Developments currently in the works, or Hariri Pontarini's 65-storey 1 Eglinton East, or Leaside Condos, or Plaza Midtown: it feels as though the construction is never-ending. 

While the sales may be great for developers, who are touting the area as the new transport hub with the incoming Eglinton LRT slated for completion in in the new few years (hopefully), nearby residents and councillors alike have voiced their concerns. 

And as fast as it might be, many are worried how the new transit system will be able to accommodate thousands of new residents in the area.

Not to mention sidewalk, water, and sewage capacity, which has already caused Toronto staff to rethink the 25- and 24-storey condos proposed by Times Group for Yonge between Millwood and Davisville.  

Others are wondering how kids in the area will be able to fit into the limited number of schools currently servicing the neighbourhood. 

In fact, TDSB signs have already been put up to warn incoming condo residents that they may not be able to accommodate their children due to "residential growth". 

In early April, ward councillor Josh Matlow tweeted, "Enough is enough. I want plans for communities and residents' quality of life, not just new condos." 

Whether or not the city or OMB will cool off on the approval of new condos in the area has yet to be seen, but with the incoming of so many new condos already, it might all be too little too late for the neighbourhood. 

Lead photo by

Whitehaus Condos

