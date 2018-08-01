Real Estate
10 sylvan ave toronto

Rental of the week: 10 Sylvan Avenue

This former Toronto community housing building has been completely renovated, and now it's stunning. This 1888 historic home backs onto Dufferin Grove Park, and everything from the stained glass windows to the reclaimed wood panelling is beautiful. The kitchen, living, and dining room are open-concept, with soaring 10-foot ceilings and lovely hardwood floors. It is a bit of a gutter alley but it will look less so as soon as you put furniture in it.  

The brand-spanking-new kitchen has ample storage and stainless steel appliances. The granite counter and backsplash are a nice touch as well.

One thing that could be problematic with a roommate is the single bathroom. The being said, there's still a waterfall shower.

Both bedrooms are very large and bright. There's also plenty of closet space.

The home is also in a great location. You're just steps from Little Portugal and Dufferin Mall.

Specs
  • Address: Unit 1 - 10 Sylvan Ave.
  • Type: Apartment
  • Rent: $3,750 / month
  • Listing agent:  Corinne McCabe
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Private balcony and terrace
  • Pet friendly? Yes
Good For

Two professionals who love historic homes. Plus the best thing about this place is that it's newly-renovated, so you don’t have to suffer all the usual challenges of an old home.  

Move On If

You need your own bathroom. Sharing a bathroom has its challenges and this bathroom is a bit on the small side. It doesn't have a lot of storage space, so if you and your roommate are Sephora addicts you might have a hard time fitting everything in there.

Lead photo by

Photos via Marco Sobrevinas

