Rental of the week: 10 Sylvan Avenue

This former Toronto community housing building has been completely renovated, and now it’s stunning. This 1888 historic home backs onto Dufferin Grove Park, and everything from the stained glass windows to the reclaimed wood panelling is beautiful. The kitchen, living, and dining room are open-concept, with soaring 10-foot ceilings and lovely hardwood floors. It is a bit of a gutter alley but it will look less so as soon as you put furniture in it.

The brand-spanking-new kitchen has ample storage and stainless steel appliances. The granite counter and backsplash are a nice touch as well.

One thing that could be problematic with a roommate is the single bathroom. The being said, there's still a waterfall shower.

Both bedrooms are very large and bright. There’s also plenty of closet space.

The home is also in a great location. You’re just steps from Little Portugal and Dufferin Mall.

Specs

Address: Unit 1 - 10 Sylvan Ave.

Type: Apartment

Rent: $3,750 / month

Listing agent: Corinne McCabe

Furnished? No

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Private balcony and terrace

Pet friendly? Yes

Good For

Two professionals who love historic homes. Plus the best thing about this place is that it's newly-renovated, so you don’t have to suffer all the usual challenges of an old home.

Move On If

You need your own bathroom. Sharing a bathroom has its challenges and this bathroom is a bit on the small side. It doesn’t have a lot of storage space, so if you and your roommate are Sephora addicts you might have a hard time fitting everything in there.