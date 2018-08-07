Condo of the week: 7 Brimley Road South

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
7 brimley road south toronto

Real Estate
If you've ever wanted a waterfront property, you can’t get any closer than this house ... it’s literally on the water.7 brimley road south toronto

This newly renovated floating house is absolutely breathtaking. The modern interior has the feel of an urban condo but when you look out the window it’s like you’re in the Muskokas. The best of both worlds.

7 brimley road south torontoThe open-concept main floor is flooded with natural light, thanks to the panoramic windows facing the marina.

7 brimley road south torontoThe kitchen is modern and stylish with stainless steel appliances and a quartz counter. I’m particularly obsessed with the light fixture, which is like a work of art—so funky.

7 brimley road south torontoThe bedrooms are cozy and bright, and the bathrooms are minimalist.

7 brimley road south torontoAlso for a house on the water, there’s a surprising amount of outdoor space. The upper deck has 700 square feet of room and has the aesthetic of a cottage deck. It looks positively blissful.

7 brimley road south torontoSpecs
  • Address: #25 - 7 Brimley Rd. S
  • Price: $1,197,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 17
  • Transit Score: 31
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,065 monthly
  • Listing agent: Denise Doucet
  • Listing ID: E4200472
7 brimley road south torontoGood For

A couple who wants both urban and cottage living all rolled into one. With this house there’s beaches, boating and all the other awesome outdoor stuff the Bluffs have to offer. But, you’re still close enough to the city that you can easily commute in.

7 brimley road south torontoMove On If

You don’t want to deal with the maintenance required to keep a floating house. For example, you have to pump out the septic tank… or at least pay someone to do it.7 brimley road south toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Royal LePage

