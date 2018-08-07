Condo of the week: 7 Brimley Road South

If you've ever wanted a waterfront property, you can’t get any closer than this house ... it’s literally on the water.

This newly renovated floating house is absolutely breathtaking. The modern interior has the feel of an urban condo but when you look out the window it’s like you’re in the Muskokas. The best of both worlds.

The open-concept main floor is flooded with natural light, thanks to the panoramic windows facing the marina.

The kitchen is modern and stylish with stainless steel appliances and a quartz counter. I’m particularly obsessed with the light fixture, which is like a work of art—so funky.

The bedrooms are cozy and bright, and the bathrooms are minimalist.

Also for a house on the water, there’s a surprising amount of outdoor space. The upper deck has 700 square feet of room and has the aesthetic of a cottage deck. It looks positively blissful.

Specs

Address: #25 - 7 Brimley Rd. S

Price: $1,197,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 17

Transit Score: 31

Maintenance Fees: $1,065 monthly

Listing agent: Denise Doucet

Listing ID: E4200472

Good For

A couple who wants both urban and cottage living all rolled into one. With this house there’s beaches, boating and all the other awesome outdoor stuff the Bluffs have to offer. But, you’re still close enough to the city that you can easily commute in.

Move On If

You don’t want to deal with the maintenance required to keep a floating house. For example, you have to pump out the septic tank… or at least pay someone to do it.