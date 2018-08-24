Real Estate
34 green valley road toronto

Sold! Retro Toronto bungalow goes for $275K under asking

This Toronto house looks like it’s straight out of the 60’s or 70’s. The wood panelled ceilings and walls, added to the colourful bathroom fixtures, make me nostalgic for my grandparents home. But, despite the dated interior, this home managed to fetch a whopping $3.5 million.

34 green valley road torontoThe open-concept, raised bungalow has four bedrooms and a nanny suite with a private entrance. The sky lights and large windows mean the whole house is filled with sunlight.

34 green valley road torontoThe main floor has the living, dining, kitchen and two bedrooms. While it might be a bit retro, I do really like the vaulted wood panelled ceilings in the living and dining rooms. They give a cabin vibe to the place.  

34 green valley road torontoThe kitchen is large enough to have eat-in space. It also has enough room for two fridges and two dishwashers, so it’s definitely built for massive dinner parties.

34 green valley road torontoThe master bedroom is spacious and has a pink six piece en suite bathroom.

34 green valley road torontoI’d be tempted to keep the Pepto-Bismol coloured fixtures just because they’re kinda trending again and it’s hard to find intact mid-century bathrooms.   

34 green valley road torontoDownstairs there’s a large rec room, games room, a sauna and a built-in wet bar. There’s also the other spacious bedrooms.

34 green valley road torontoBoth the living room and the basement walk out into the backyard that has a big wood deck and a sprawling lawn. There hasn’t been much done in the way of landscaping ,but it has tons of potential.

34 green valley road torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 34 Green Valley Rd.
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 3+2
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 75 x 273 feet
  • Realtor: Sage Real Estate
  • Hit the market at: $3,775,000
  • Sold for: $3,500,000
34 green valley road torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

This place most likely sold for the land, not the actual house. It’s a stunning property that backs on to a ravine and you’re right next to the Rosedale Golf Club.  

34 green valley road torontoWas it worth it?

They say in real estate it’s location, location, location. Sure, the house is a complete gut job, but it's is sitting on some pretty prime land and for that it’s worth the $3.5 million.34 green valley road toronto

Lead photo by

34greenvalleyrd.com

