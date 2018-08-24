Sold! Retro Toronto bungalow goes for $275K under asking

This Toronto house looks like it’s straight out of the 60’s or 70’s. The wood panelled ceilings and walls, added to the colourful bathroom fixtures, make me nostalgic for my grandparents home. But, despite the dated interior, this home managed to fetch a whopping $3.5 million.

The open-concept, raised bungalow has four bedrooms and a nanny suite with a private entrance. The sky lights and large windows mean the whole house is filled with sunlight.

The main floor has the living, dining, kitchen and two bedrooms. While it might be a bit retro, I do really like the vaulted wood panelled ceilings in the living and dining rooms. They give a cabin vibe to the place.

The kitchen is large enough to have eat-in space. It also has enough room for two fridges and two dishwashers, so it’s definitely built for massive dinner parties.

The master bedroom is spacious and has a pink six piece en suite bathroom.

I’d be tempted to keep the Pepto-Bismol coloured fixtures just because they’re kinda trending again and it’s hard to find intact mid-century bathrooms.

Downstairs there’s a large rec room, games room, a sauna and a built-in wet bar. There’s also the other spacious bedrooms.

Both the living room and the basement walk out into the backyard that has a big wood deck and a sprawling lawn. There hasn’t been much done in the way of landscaping ,but it has tons of potential.

The Essentials

Address: 34 Green Valley Rd.

Type: House

Bedrooms: 3+2

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 75 x 273 feet

Realtor: Sage Real Estate

Hit the market at: $3,775,000

Sold for: $3,500,000

Why it sold for what it did?

This place most likely sold for the land, not the actual house. It’s a stunning property that backs on to a ravine and you’re right next to the Rosedale Golf Club.

Was it worth it?

They say in real estate it’s location, location, location. Sure, the house is a complete gut job, but it's is sitting on some pretty prime land and for that it’s worth the $3.5 million.