This stunning home shows what Toronto laneway houses can be

Laneway houses have been gaining momentum, and good thing: the city has about 250 kilometres worth of viable laneways. As laneway properties start to hit the market, big and small, here's one that can't be overlooked. 

This very lengthy Annex house at 301R Davenport Road may not pack a ton of width, but it certainly has a lot of light streaming in from the many windows and glass-panelled doors. 

laneway home torontoThe light doesn't end with the living room, the kitchen is also flooded with natural sunlight, but you're protected by a tall fence so you don't become the subject of a people-watching escapade. 

The minimal design of the kitchen also blends very well with the overall aesthetic of the house.

There is literally nowhere in this house that doesn't have a great supply of natural light, one of the two bedrooms opens out onto a spacious patio. 

While the narrower house may look like it doesn't have much room, the fact that this house has three bathroom begs to differ. It may get a bit cold on the feet during those cold winter mornings, but that's what rugs are for. 

The patio is also spacious and secluded, not to mention the fantastic view it affords. Hopefully this simply stunning home will serve as the rule, not the exception, for what laneway houses en masse will look like. 

