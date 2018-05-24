Real Estate
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto bread factory

This is what's replacing Toronto's old Wonder Bread factory

Real Estate
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The former Weston Bread Factory in Toronto's east side is now closed, once again, after opening up briefly to the public for a CONTACT Photography Festival exhibit.

We came, we saw, we did not get any bread. So what now?

Condos. The long-shuttered industrial facility at 462 Eastern Avenue was off-limits again as of May 20, when Laird Kay wrapped his two-weekend-long Wonder Exhibit inside the structure.

It is now in the process of being converted into a new, eight-storey condominium development designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, with an expected launch date of fall 2018.

Wonder Bread factory

The old Weston Bread Factory as it stands in 2018, prior to its redevelopment. Image by Hector Vasquez.

Graywood Developments and Alterra announced earlier this month that its redevelopment of the old Weston Bread Factory in Leslieville would be marketed as "Wonder."

The name comes from Wonder Bread, copious amounts of which were produced at this factory prior to its closure in 2014.

"A symbol of Toronto’s industrial past, the old Weston Bread Factory was built in an age when passion and craft lived at every street corner, authenticity was the mark of a business, and hard work, the calling card of the ambitious," reads a website set up for condo pre-sales.

Wonder condos toronto

Renderings show that the building's brick exterior will be preserved in its conversion from industrial to residential.

"This Fall, it rises once again to meet a changing city," the blurb continues.

"Designed to respect and incorporate its industrious past, it's the perfect home for those who want a slice of history along with a dollop of all things modern."

Bread puns. Gotta love 'em.

Wonder will introduce 286 new condo units to Leslieville, according to sales materials, with prices starting from the $400,000s.

Lead photo by

Graywood Developments/Alterra Group

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what's replacing Toronto's old Wonder Bread factory

Condo of the week: 25 Stafford Street

New report says half of Toronto can barely afford to pay rent

Rental of the week: 436 Wellington Street West

This area of Toronto is becoming a land of condos

Toronto's famous terracotta house is about to be demolished

House of the week: 228 Wineva Avenue

This is the most expensive condo in Toronto right now