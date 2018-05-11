Arts
Hector Vasquez
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
weston bread factory

This is what Toronto's famous bread factory looks like right now

The historic Weston bread factory in Toronto that used to make all the Wonder Bread closed a couple years ago but it's back for one last hurrah before it's demolished and turned into townhouses. For two weekends only you can take a peek inside courtesy of an exhibit running as part of the Contact Photography Festival.

Take a look at our photo gallery to see what the old Weston bread factory looks like right now.

