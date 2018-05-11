This is what Toronto's famous bread factory looks like right now
The historic Weston bread factory in Toronto that used to make all the Wonder Bread closed a couple years ago but it's back for one last hurrah before it's demolished and turned into townhouses. For two weekends only you can take a peek inside courtesy of an exhibit running as part of the Contact Photography Festival.
Take a look at our photo gallery to see what the old Weston bread factory looks like right now.
Hector Vasquez
