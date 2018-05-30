Rental of the week: 4 Elm Grove Avenue

It’s not often I find a gorgeous apartment at a reasonable price: with rental prices going the way they are it’s proving more and more difficult, but by golly I think I’ve done it!

This place is listed for $2,800 a month and is just delightful. The apartment takes up the top two floors of this beautiful Victorian house. The two bedroom, two bathroom apartment boasts 10-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls and a charming fireplace. The living and dining area is open concept and filled with natural light.

The kitchen is on the small side, but there’s enough room for a dishwasher — which for someone who hasn’t had a dishwasher in over a decade seems like the height of luxury.

There are two bedrooms on the very top floor, both are cozy and bright. The downside is you have to share closet space. So this place might be better suited to a couple, or you'd have to get creative with wardrobe storage.

As for outdoor space, this apartment has a private balcony off the main bedroom. While in the photos it’s covered in snow, it is definitely not hard to imagine what a great spot this would be in the summer for tanning, drinking and hosting epic barbecues.

Specs

Address: Top two floors, 4 Elm Grove Avenue

Type: Apartment

Rent: $2,800 / month

Listing agent: Sylvia Bethlenfalvy

Furnished? No

Utilities: Not included

Air conditioning? No

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Optional *$100/month

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Balcony

Pet friendly? Yes

Good For

A couple who is all about that Parkdale life / soon to be Vegandale (?) life. Sure, the neighbourhood can be eccentric (just follow @parkdalelife and you’ll see what I’m talking about) but there’s great restaurants, bars and High Park is super close. What more could you want?

Move On If

You need air conditioning to survive. This apartment is on the top floor and, as science taught us, heat rises. With no A/C it’s going to get pretty steamy as summer hits full force. But you could always shell out for a window unit air conditioner if you’re desperate.