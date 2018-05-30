Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
4 elm grove avenue toronto

Rental of the week: 4 Elm Grove Avenue

It’s not often I find a gorgeous apartment at a reasonable price: with rental prices going the way they are it’s proving more and more difficult, but by golly I think I’ve done it!

4 elm grove avenue toronto This place is listed for $2,800 a month and is just delightful. The apartment takes up the top two floors of this beautiful Victorian house. The two bedroom, two bathroom apartment boasts 10-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls and a charming fireplace.4 elm grove avenue torontoThe living and dining area is open concept and filled with natural light.

4 elm grove avenue torontoThe kitchen is on the small side, but there’s enough room for a dishwasher — which for someone who hasn’t had a dishwasher in over a decade seems like the height of luxury.

4 elm grove avenue torontoThere are two bedrooms on the very top floor, both are cozy and bright. The downside is you have to share closet space. So this place might be better suited to a couple, or you'd have to get creative with wardrobe storage.

4 elm grove avenue torontoAs for outdoor space, this apartment has a private balcony off the main bedroom. While in the photos it’s covered in snow, it is definitely not hard to imagine what a great spot this would be in the summer for tanning, drinking and hosting epic barbecues.

4 elm grove avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: Top two floors, 4 Elm Grove Avenue
  • Type: Apartment
  • Rent: $2,800 / month
  • Listing agent: Sylvia Bethlenfalvy
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: Not included
  • Air conditioning? No
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: Optional *$100/month
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Balcony
  • Pet friendly? Yes
4 elm grove avenue torontoGood For

A couple who is all about that Parkdale life / soon to be Vegandale (?) life. Sure, the neighbourhood can be eccentric (just follow @parkdalelife and you’ll see what I’m talking about) but there’s great restaurants, bars and High Park is super close. What more could you want?

4 elm grove avenue torontoMove On If

You need air conditioning to survive. This apartment is on the top floor and, as science taught us, heat rises. With no A/C it’s going to get pretty steamy as summer hits full force. But you could always shell out for a window unit air conditioner if you’re desperate.  

4 elm grove avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Photos via Johnston & Daniel Brokerage Limited 

