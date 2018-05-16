Rental of the week: 20 Blue Jays Way

The best part of this whole apartment is the unobstructed view of the CN Tower and the Rogers Centre.

And it’s even better because this unit is a semi-circle with expansive windows, you have this amazing view from just about every point in the suite.

The downside to the semi-circle shape is there’s definitely some unconventionally-shaped rooms. If you were looking for four straight walls you’re going to have to compromise in some places.

As with any apartment that costs $8,000 a month, it comes with top of the line kitchen appliances and is fully furnished with some high-end furniture. In this case, the furniture is lovely, but if you’re renting long-term you have the option of doing it up in your own style.

The master bedroom is spacious. It has an en suite bathroom, walk-in closet and a walk-out balcony.

The second bedroom isn’t great if I’m brutally honest. While I think the idea of a Murphy bed is really cool, the reality is always a bit of a let down. That being said the second bedroom could easily be made into an epic home office.

As for outdoor space you have not one but two balconies that look out onto a great view of downtown Toronto.

Specs

Address: #2401 - 20 Blue Jays Way

Type: Penthouse Apartment

Rent: $8,000 / month

Listing agent: Cristina Osorio

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Balcony

Pet friendly? No

Good For

An expat couple who doesn't want to move furniture and has the luxury of a company paying the rent. This place definitely isn’t cheap at $8,000 a month.

Move On If

You don’t want the view out your window to be only buildings and cranes. While the view of the city is stunning there’s not a whole lot of nature when you’re smack downtown, so if you want to look at a tree try somewhere else.